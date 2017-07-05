In honor of the iconic Fiat 500’s 60th birthday, the company is releasing a special edition stamp to commemorate the event. The stamp, which pictures the original 500 from 1957 and the all-new example from 2017, will have a value of €0.95 ($1.00) and will be available in just a few weeks. The unique stamp will pair with the new "Anniversario" edition released just a few days ago (pictured here).

A total of 1,000,000 examples of the stamp will be produced, making it somewhat of a collector’s item for auto and postal enthusiasts alike. It will be printed by Officina Carte Valori of the State Printing Office and Mint, and apart from the outline of the modern 500 superimposed together with the classic, the stamp will feature Italian flag branding and the text "Fiat Nuova 500" in the same front as the 1957 advertising at the top.







"The Fiat 500 has become a true icon thanks to its functionality and its innovative shape and technologies, which can be seen in its design, unmistakable bodywork and versatility of use," says the company. "With a permanent place in the collective memory of mass-market products with a soul and a strong personality, for decades the 500 has been an object lesson in car design, influencing and shaping the forms and contents of most modern utility models."

Now 60 years old, Fiat sells more than 80 percent of 500 models outside of Italy, making it one of the best-selling cars in Europe. The Fiat 500 currently sells in eight countries outside of Italy – including the U.S. – with a plan in place to intro the supermini to six more in the next few years.

With a starting price of $14,995 in the U.S., the Fiat 500 comes with a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine good for 101 horsepower (75 kilowatts) and as much as 38 miles per gallon highway. The more powerful 500 Abarth delivers a bit of extra oomph with a turbocharged inline-four engine good for 160 hp (116 kW) and a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 6.9 seconds.

Source: Fiat



