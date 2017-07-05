If you were one of the lucky few selected to own a new Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, don’t even think about trying to flip your build spot for some extra cash. Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer made it clear this week on Twitter that those trying to profit from selling reservation spots will be out of a car entirely.

In a tweet uncovered by Autocar, in reply to a listing of one of the proposed build slots, CEO Andy Palmer says "I doubt they have a slot, but if they do and we identify who flipped, they lose the car." Palmer continued on, saying that not only would they lose their spot in line for a Valkyrie, but "if they flip, then they never get another special."

The reservation in question is a listing for an alleged Aston Martin Valkyrie "2019 Build Slot." Though the seller, Knight International, lists a "Price on Request" on its website, the embedded tweet below that Palmer initially responded to shows the price listed at a whopping £9,999,999 ($12.9 million).







The real question is: why would you ever sacrifice your chance to own an Aston Martin Valkyrie? When it makes its official debut in just a few years, the Valkyrie is rumored to have a 1,130-horsepower (842-kilowatts) hybrid powertrain, with a majority of that power coming from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V12.

An estimated curb weight of just 2,270 pounds (1,030 kilograms) will give it a power-to-weight ratio better than one horsepower per each kilogram, and production will be limited to just 150 examples, making it as rare as it is fast. Customer delivered are scheduled to begin sometime in 2019.

Source: Andy Palmer / Twitter via Autocar



