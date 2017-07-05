In January, the European New Car Assessment Program announced that the 2017 Ford Mustang received a dismal two-star rating, out of a maximum of five stars. Euro NCAP has now re-evaluated the refreshed 2018 ‘Stang, and the availability of additional safety tech has raised the score to three stars.

In Europe, the 2018 Mustang receives standard automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, and lane-keeping assistance – these systems are optional in the United States. Ford also fits redesigned front airbags that keeps them from bottoming out during deployment. “The automatic airbag deactivation now meets Euro NCAP's requirements,” according to the group.

Despite the new nose, the safety agency reports that the 2018 Mustang is identical structurally to the pre-refresh model. Therefore, Euro NCAP didn’t perform new crash tests on the vehicle and instead used the results from the 2017 vehicle (pictured in gallery).

“While a three-star rating is unexceptional, the updates Ford have introduced have not only made Mustang’s safety better in key areas but also show that the company cares about its customers and safety reputation,” Euro NCAP Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen said in the new rating’s announcement.







A lack of safety tech was the major factor that gave the 2017 Mustang such a low score. For example, the vehicle didn’t come with rear seat belt pre-tensioners and load limiters. The driver and passenger front airbag also inflated insufficiently, and the rear test dummy slid underneath the seatbelt.

In the United States, the 2017 Mustang received a five-star overall score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program – the highest possible rating. The model missed a Top Safety Pick designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety due to an Acceptable result in the small overlap front crash test – Good scores are necessary to every evaluation to be a TSP.

Source: Euro NCAP