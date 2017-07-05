A Motor1.com reader has sent us a batch of spy photos depicting a test prototype of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe. This is only the second time we get a chance to take a look at what the company is preparing for the mid-cycle refresh of the hardtop S-Class.







Taken in Sitges, a town about 22 miles (35 kilometers) southwest of Barcelona, by Darryl Proctor, these images confirm what we already knew – the front fascia will be slightly redesigned with some minor changes to the radiator grille and air intakes in the bumper. Also, the coupe could get a new setup for the LED daytime running lights. At the back, the bumper diffuser will be slightly reshaped to match the redesigned bumper, while the taillights are almost certainly getting new graphics.







As far as the mechanical upgrades are concerned, some fresh engines will be introduced with the facelift. These include the new 3.0-liter inline six that features an electric auxiliary compressor for the turbocharger and an integrated starter-alternator. The result is impressive - 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and more than 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) with emissions down by 15 percent compared to the V6 it replaces.







Also, the brand’s 4.0-liter biturbo will find its place under the hood of the stylish coupe, generating 469 hp (350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) in this application, and featuring a cylinder deactivation system for improved efficiency.

Mercedes is still keeping the official details about the refreshed model in secret, so we will have to wait at least a couple of weeks to know more about it. Our guess is the facelifted S-Class Coupe will be revealed in Frankfurt in mid-September this year with sales starting by the end of 2017.

Photos: Darryl Proctor