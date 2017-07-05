Rolls-Royce wants to skip a step in the development process of its future vehicles. Instead of working on hybrid cars as a temporary solution until EVs arrive, the British luxury marque will focus on entirely electric technologies.

Torsten Müller-Otvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce, has recently declared he believes electric powertrains are the future of motoring. However, Rolls customers won’t accept a product that’s not uncompromised and that’s why the manufacturer will launch an EV only when it has the technology completely developed.







“Electrification is the way forward – and there will be no in between steps for us like hybridization,” Müller-Otvös told Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “It is the propulsion system for the future, make no error. There is a time - nobody can predict when - when there will be no combustion engines. That will take a long, long time, but it will happen.”

But why does Rolls-Royce want to skip the development of hybrid technologies? Just because, as Müller-Otvös says, the brand is not revolutionary in terms of green technologies and wants to simply follow the trends.

“The Rolls-Royce brand is not, in a way, a game-changer when it comes to revolutionary technology. Our customers are doing so for reasons of utmost luxury, so there can be no imperfections. Compromises when it comes to technology, or operating our products, are unacceptable. People are more interested in highly reliably substance than to be a test field for new technology.”

Apparently, autonomous technologies are also not a priority for Rolls customers, but those systems will eventually be launched for the brand.

“For our customers it’s not really a requirement because many have chauffeurs. So for that reason, it exists already. I haven’t had a single customer say to me: Torsten, when is the autonomous Rolls-Royce coming?’”

Note: Rolls-Royce and Mini VISION NEXT 100 concepts pictured.

Source: Autocar