Volvo has made the headline-grabbing announcement that every new car it launches from 2019 will be fully-electrified. It marks "the historic end of cars that have only an internal combustion engine" and will help Volvo achieve its stated goal of selling one million electrified cars by 2025.

Today's news does not mean every new Volvo from 2019 will be a full EV. Rather, it means the firm will offer a range of cars featuring electric motors: pure electric cars, plug-in hybrid diesel and petrol models, plus advanced 48-volt 'mild hybrid' vehicles. But in time, as older models are phased out, no Volvo will be sold without an electric motor under the bonnet.

"People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs," said Volvo Cars president and chief executive Hakan Samuelsson. "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car. Volvo has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it."

The firm also revealed plans to launch five full EVs between 2019 and 2021: three pure electric Volvos and two fully electric Polestar performance models. The firm believes it is one of the most significant moves yet by any car maker to move its range over to electric. "Over a century after the invention of the internal combustion engnine, electrification is paving the way for a new chapter in automotive history."

Car buyers don't have to wait until 2019 to buy an electrified Volvo, either. Today, the S90 and V90, plus XC60 and XC90, are all available in T8 Twin Engine hybrid guise: a 2.0-litre turbo gasoline engine is paired with an electric motor and high-capacity batteries to create a plug-in hybrid capable of around 30 miles' pure electric running and an extended range when they're flat. They're the most fuel-efficient, low-emissions, tax-friendly models in each of their respective ranges...







Source: Volvo