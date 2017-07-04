Fans of the previous Top Gear format have heard their fair share of jokes about Richard Hammond being too short. At 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimeters), The Hamster is far from being the tallest tree in the forest, but its petite size might have actually saved his life in the fiery crash involving a Rimac Concept_One. Sources close to The Grand Tour’s production team have revealed Hammond had sufficient head clearance inside the supercar’s cabin, thus he was lucky enough to avoid what would have been a life-threatening head injury.

Had Jeremy Clarkson or James May been in the all-electric supercar, the outcome might have been a lot worse. Jezza is 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimeters) tall while Captain Slow is 5 feet 11.5 inches (182 centimeters) tall, so it would’ve been tighter for any of the two in the 1,000-horsepower Croatian machine.

Speaking in the aftermath of the nasty accident that took place in Switzerland during a hill climb event, Hammond explained the car’s cabin was quite cramped:

“Even with me in it, with a helmet on … it’s a small car; it’s not massive. There’s only about that much [indicates around 1.5in above his head] clearance. Which means if it had collapsed by more than that, that’s my head.”

The shortest (and the luckiest) member of the GT trio managed to get out of the burning Rimac and escaped only with an injured knee. He’ll be making a full recovery, like he did back in 2006 when he crashed while driving a jet-powered car. If he were a cat, he’d only have seven lives now, or just six if we’re taking into account his motorcycle accident that happened in Mozambique several months ago.

His crash in the Concept_One will be included in the second season of The Grand Tour, which might be pushed back a bit from its original October release because of the incident. Amazon Prime members will be able to check out a preview of the new season on July 11.

Source: Driving.co.uk