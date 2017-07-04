The Lamborghini Aventador S is the type of car that probably looks better in just about any color you can think of, including this special matte Grigio Acheso applied on a unique version of the V12 supercar. It was put on display this past weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where the big bull also showed off its striking matte orange accents applied on some of the body panels as well as on the brake calipers for a contrasting effect.

Lamborghini spruced up the Aventador S even further with a full carbon fiber package finished in glossy black while the roof had a visible carbon appearance to emphasize the lightweight construction of the range topper: 1,575 kilograms (3,472 pounds, dry). That’s a pretty impressive number once you factor in the car’s size, the fact that it has an all-wheel-drive system and is powered by a massive 6.5-liter engine with no less than twelve cylinders.

Sitting next to an orange Huracan Performance at the festival, the one-of-one Aventador S received a black exhaust tip and a shiny set of Dianthus glossy black alloy wheels.

While photos of the interior have not been provided, Lamborghini mentions it configured the cabin with an Alcantara Nero Ade upholstery with orange Arancio Leonis accents to carry over the exterior’s theme. To denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill Aventador S, the folks from Sant’Agata Bolognese also slapped on a special plate with the “Opera Unica.”

The car was created to show off the skills of the company’s staff in charge of the Ad Personam department and it came to life with assistance from the Lamborghini Centro Stile. The supercar maker points out a customer buying a Huracan or an Aventador can pick from “virtually any external and internal color and trim.”

They’ll probably be able to do the same with the company’s third model, the hotly anticipated Urus SUV.

