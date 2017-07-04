Audi R8 takes Supercars victory.
This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was full of great cars, dramatic crashes, and major debuts – and that’s why we love this even. But, after all, it’s a competition – who will set the fastest lap at the legendary hill. You know - the quicker, the better.
The two most important categories currently are the Supercars and the smaller Race Cars for the Road. Briggs Automotive Company, better known simply as BAC, with its Mono is this year’s winner with a staggering time of 49.54 seconds, followed by the Caterham Seven 620R with 50.01 seconds and the Radical RXC Turbo with 50.83 seconds.
“It was always going to be close between us and the Caterham and Radical, but I’m so happy with the run and it was fantastic to top the leaderboard by such a chunk,” test driver Oliver Webb commented his performance. “We pushed the Mono hard out there but it handled everything we threw at it and came home with a great time."
This is the fifth appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the Liverpool-based company, which marks its first triumph. To honor its victory, BAC will release a limited-edition T-shirt with a special stamp.
“We’re absolutely over the Moon with our Hillclimb victory – my heart was beating out of my chest as Oli crossed the line,” BAC co-founder and Director of Product Development, Neill Briggs, added.
The brand also had a show stand, where three cars were displayed – the Autodesk Art Car and two Monos. The former was created to demonstrate the airflow of the car, mimicking the Autodesk CFD simulation tool used in development of the Mono sports car.
The Supercars category saw the Audi R8 beating the Nissan GT-R and Porsche 911 Turbo S, followed by the Lamborghini Aventador S, Ford GT and Noble M600 Speedster.
2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed results:
Supercars
1 Audi R8 Coupe 51.00
2 Nissan GT-R 52.68
3 Porsche 911 Turbo S 53.31
4 Lamborghini Aventador S 54.44
5 Ford GT 54.54
6 Noble M600 Speedster 54.73
7 Rimac Concept S 54.89
8 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro 55.62
9 Pagani Zonda 760RS 57.04
10 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Pro 57.83
11 Zenvo TSR 58.03
12 Maserati GranTurismo 58.42
13 Nissan BladeGlider 61.80
Race Cars for the Road
1 BAC Mono 49.54
2 Caterham Seven 620R 50.01
3 Radical RXC Turbo 50.83
