After introducing the GT2 RS and Turbo S Exclusive Series pair of showstoppers at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, Porsche is gearing up to launch yet another 911 positioned almost at the top of the food chain. Spied near the Nürburgring, the GT3 RS will once again be the beefiest naturally aspirated Nine Eleven money can buy. By the looks of things, it’s set to receive an even more aerodynamic body to further boost performance.

The most obvious change is noticeable at the front where the hood now hosts NACA air ducts in the same vein as those of the GT2 RS. As for the bumper, it now has a new look in line with the non-RS GT3. It's the same story at the back where the bumper has been carried over from the regular GT3 while the taillights belong to the pre-facelift model, but that will change when the final production car will break cover.

Rumor has it the 4.0-liter boxer flat-six engine will be enlarged to a 4.2-liter displacement and that will take output beyond the current 500 horsepower. The most optimistic reports are suggesting somewhere in the region of 550 hp, though 520-530 hp seems like a safer bet if you ask us. The expected bump in horsepower will likely be accompanied by a torque increase as well over the existing 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters) of torque.

Let’s keep in mind the 911 GT3 was recently updated for the New York Auto Show and it now has the same output as the RS variant, so rest assured the latter will muscle up to restore the power order in the lineup. An optional Weissach Package like the GT2 RS has been blessed with might be the icing on the cake by shaving off some weight for anyone willing to pay what would be a hefty premium.

We will probably see the revised GT3 RS at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September or even sooner if Porsche decides to drop some images and specs on the World Wide Web.

