The last generation Astra, produced by Opel and branded as Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, was the first model from the company to receive the OnStar technology. It provides customers with a variety of services, including remote vehicle diagnostics, directions, and emergency assistance in the event of a crash. Apparently, it could also help you find your car if it is stolen.

That’s the case with James Watson from Glasgow, Scotland. He went to work with his Astra and parked the car outside his workplace in the central area of the city. Moments before leaving the car, he was forced out by a thief who stole the vehicle. Watson immediately reported to the police, pointing out that the vehicle is equipped with the OnStar system, which means it has a GPS locator.







Shortly after, working directly with the OnStar team, the police found the car at a nearby gas station and apprehended the offender. The system also allowed the operator to remotely deactivate the ignition of the car once the thief turned off the engine. Thankfully, the Astra was recovered undamaged.

“It was a terrible experience, one I wouldn’t wish on anybody else,” owner James Watson commented on the situation. “After the initial shock of what happened subsided, I realized that we could locate the car – and probably the offender – through OnStar. I’m really grateful that the technology was in place to recover the vehicle so quickly, helping me to get back on the road knowing the thief had been caught.”

Currently, OnStar is available for Opel and Vauxhall customers in most of the European Union countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Romania, Bulgaria, and the United Kingdom.

Source: Opel/Vauxhall