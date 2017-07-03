It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... SEAT?
Fans of the SEAT brand waited anxiously for the arrival of the new Arona small SUV. Making its debut just a few weeks ago, the crossover rides on VW’s MQB platform – the same platform that underpins cars like the Golf and Atlas – and will rival the likes of the Nissan Juke and new Kia Stonic, just to name a few.
But before it hits the market, the Spanish marque wants to make sure that fans are well aware of the Arona’s, um, capabilities. In doing so, the company decided to dangle it from a helicopter more than 980 feet (300 meters) above the coast. Definitely a sight to behold, that’s for sure.
Sitting on a custom-built, H-shaped platform that provides stability during flight, the Arona dangled 65 feet (20 meters) below the helicopter, and took to the skies over Barcelona, Spain. A helicopter pilot with more than 15 years of experience was at the helm, thankfully, trained to maintain complete control of the aircraft and the vehicle below while in the sky.
The helicopter traveled at speeds of up to 40 knots (80 kmh/49 mph) while in the air, and flew more than 50 minutes at 980 feet (300 meters) above the Barcelona coastline. The extravagant display gave beach goers an early look at the SUV in the flesh prior to its June 26 debut.
Sadly, SEAT won’t deliver your Arona buy helicopter if and when you do decide to buy one. The all-new Arona comes powered by a 1.0-liter TSI turbocharged engine capable of producing 95 and 115 horsepower (70 and 85 kilowatts), paired to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. A larger 1.5-liter TSI engine is rated at 150 hp (111 kilowatts).
The Arona will make its in-person debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale later in the year. No word on pricing, but expect a similar MSRP to the Skoda Kodiaq, which starts at £21,765 ($28,155) in the U.K.
Source: SEAT