Since its full debut just a few days at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS has become one of the hot cars of the moment. The German brand capitalizes on that popularity by launching the configurator for the most powerful road-going 911 to ever come out of Zuffenhausen. Getting one with every available option would cost you $359,670, including $1,050 for destination. However, rumors suggest that the entire 1,000-unit production run already has reserved buyers.







For the base price of $294,250 (including destination), buyers get quite a potent package. The GT2 RS’ 3.8-liter biturbo flat six produces 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, and the output goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

However, it’s possible to add a lot more to the GT2 RS because there are $65,420 in available options. The largest single chunk of that sum comes from the Weissach Package that slices off 39.68 pounds (17 kilograms). It adds carbon fiber parts for the front lid, roof, rear wing, steering wheel trim, and gearshift paddles. The anti-roll bars and end links are also carbon fiber. Plus, the pack includes forged magnesium wheels.







Porsche offers a few more performance options, too. The most interesting of these is the extended-range fuel tank that replaces that standard 16.9-gallon (64-liter) capacity with a part that carries 23.8-gallon (90-liter). Best of all, the upgrade costs just $140. For $550, buyers can add the Sport Chrono Package that includes an analog stopwatch on the dashboard and digital stopwatch on the instrument cluster. It also supports the company’s lap trigger for recording trips around the track. Finally, a $3,490 front axle lift makes getting over speed bumps much easier.

There are plenty of ways to personalize a GT2 RS, too. Porsche offers eight exterior colors. Four of them are no-cost options: Black, White, Guards Red, and Racing Yellow. GT Silver Metallic, Chalk, Lava Orange, and Miami Blue (pictured) cost $4,220. Buyers can also customize the wheels by painting them Satin Aluminum ($330), Satin Platinum ($690), or Black ($690). There are also tiny aesthetic tweaks like high-gloss black parts for the handles ($170) and lower portion of the mirrors. Adding a carbon-fiber piece to the point where the A-pillars meet the body ahead of the mirrors costs $730.







Inside, buyers can go even further with personalization choices. The standard cabin is a mix of Alcantara and leather in a combination of red and black. An extended package for $3,480 is available in the same color, black with platinum gray stitching, or black with red stitching. The pack adds this high-end upholstery to the steering wheel, door panels, center console, dashboard, and pillars. It also adds three-point seat belts, door pull loops, and door panel with a carbon-fiber finish.

From there, customers can really go wild. Add some pops of color by painting the climate control panel for $870 or air vents for $1,720. Or get instrument dials in white for $860 and the Sport Chrono dial in white for $510. For audiophiles, the Bose surround sound system costs $1,600.

The GT2 RS will arrive at Porsche dealers in the U.S. early in 2018.

Source: Porsche