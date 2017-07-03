Ever dreamed of owning a classic Ferrari Daytona racer? Well now you can… sort of. Available through Hexagon Classics in the U.K., this stunning homage to Ferrari racing history can be in your driveway, if you’re willing to dish out some serious cash.

The rare 365 GTB/4 Competizione in question is finished in a handsome yellow paint scheme with an appropriate racing livery affixed. The exterior includes features like the number 91 plastered on the door panels, as well Shell, Dunlop, Huer, and other racing sponsor stickers throughout. Though this Ferrari never actually saw the track, it’s a stunning homage to racers of the past nonetheless.

Just a handful of these unique examples were built at the Ferrari factory's "Assistenza Clienti" department in Modena, Italy. This particular example, produced in 1973, boasts an aluminum hood and boot lid, as well as stretched flares around the wheel arches to accommodate the wider wheels and tires. It’s part of the second series of five built.

Under the hood lies a 4.4-liter Colombo V12, in this application tuned to produce 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). It wears the chassis number 16935, and was converted into a Group 4 competition example sometime in 2001.

"It goes without saying that the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 has a unique story, ranging from styling to its racing pedigree and the origins of the name Daytona," Paul Michaels, chairman of Hexagon Classics. "I have had the privilege of dealing with a lot of Daytona’s in the past and this particular recreation is one of the finest examples I have ever come across."



The dealer doesn’t say how much this classic Ferrari will set you back, but other examples on the used market typically go for somewhere near $850,000. This one could be closer to a million when it finally does find its new owner.

Source: Hexagon Classics



