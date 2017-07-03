Porsche’s designers made all the right changes during the Panamera’s transition from first to second generation. The new model looks even better in real life, and although the styling updates are not what you would call drastic, these have made the car considerably more attractive. As for TopCar’s aftermarket package suggestion, we’re on the fence about whether we like it or not.

The tuner from Russia has decided to go all out by coming up with a wide and aggressive body kit for the sporty model from Porsche. A generous use of carbon fiber corroborated with massive air vents all over the body have turned the Panamera into an eye-grabber, though not necessarily in a good way. The Turbo version depicted here also has an unusual feature rarely seen in the tuning world: recessed door handles, but only for the rear doors.

Rounding off the changes on the outside is the large diffuser at the back and a pair of exhaust tips on each side. It looks like TopCar also dipped the rear wing in carbon fiber, just like it did with the roof and the hood. It’s worth pointing out the custom body parts are compatible with all versions of the Panamera in the hatchback guise. Optionally, buyers can opt for a wide array of alloy wheels, including one of these two large 21-inch sets.

While photos of the interior have not been released, sky’s the limit when it comes to customizing the four-seat cabin: crocodile leather, 24-karat gold, carbon fiber, fancy wood – you name it.

No tuning package would be complete without some upgrades in the engine bay. In the case of the Turbo version, the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine has been massaged to deliver an extra 100 horsepower for a grand total of 650 hp. There’s no word on torque, but it too has probably been bumped a bit over the standard 567 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters).

The added muscle has likely improved performance of an already fast car that does 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.4 seconds (3.6s until 62 mph / 100 kph) when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).

As for pricing, the only info available right now is for the body kit: €24,556, which works out to $27,915.

Source: TopCar