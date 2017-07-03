Volkswagen is dead serious about its future electric plans. The automaker wants to re-position itself as a leader in the hybrid and EV segment and is working, alone or in cooperation with other companies, on several green projects.

In an otherwise boring press release highlighting the marque’s recent developments, Volkswagen has quietly presented the Gen.E research prototype – a vehicle that is telling us a lot about the brand’s electric future and could be previewing the next generation Golf.







But first things first – Volkswagen says the research vehicle “provides an insight into the next generation of automobiles for efficient long-distance mobility with a range of more than 249 miles (400 kilometers).” The shape of the port on the hood has two sockets, which suggests the concept could be charged at home, on fast-three phase chargers, and at ultra-fast DC public stations. In fact, Volkswagen says it is cooperatively developing mobile charging robots that will be used in underground garages to “connect up the automobile for recharging.”

Back to the Gen.E concept, it has C-shaped LED daytime running lights that are similar in shape and size to the DRLs of the current Golf E, where they are incorporated into the lower part of the bumper. In the prototype, the light signature in the bumper forms a C with the light signature of the headlight. The lower part of the bumper here is home of several radars, while a camera is located on the windshield - most likely used for semi-autonomous functions.

Moving further back, we noticed the prototype has gullwing doors and flush door handles, giving slight advantages to the aerodynamics. Another interesting detail is the wing on the rear quarter panel that attaches to the roof. Basically, the B-pillar together with the boot lid wing forms a massive spoiler for optimized air flow.

Volkswagen says the Gen.E is based on a lightweight architecture that has been designed for “maximum crash safety including the battery,” which is feeding an electric motor with optimized performance. At this point, no further details about the concept are available, as the engineers of the manufacturer are only giving “a small snapshot of their otherwise strictly confidential topics at the Media Day for the Future Mobility Days 2017.”

Source: Volkswagen