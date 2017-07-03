Have you ever heard of the saying “you can sleep in a car, but you can’t race a house?” That’s especially true in the case of Carlex Design’s heavily customized Ford Mustang GT. The V8 machine in the droptop guise has being subjected to a makeover inside the cabin where the seats have been wrapped in a nice combo of perforated leather and Alcantara with a cream finish. To spice things up even further, the luxurious ‘Stang has honeycomb quilting for both front and rear seats along with black logos on the front ones to match the car’s exterior.

The leather treatment didn’t stop there as the steering wheel has also been partially wrapped in the soft material to give the GT a high-end vibe. The same thing can be said about the door panels as well as some sections of the dashboard while the floor mats come with color-coordinated piping to complete the look.

Carlex Design is not a big fan of the Mustang’s standard plastic surfaces, which is why they’ve decided to cover most of them with carbon fiber for a sporty feel. The theme has been applied onto the dash, the area around the door handles, and also on the armrests. Rounding off the tweaks are the chrome accents visible on the circular air vents and on the door handles now featuring a shiny look.

This is far from being Carlex Design’s first customized Mustang as it was only a few months ago when the Polish specialists unveiled a look-at-me GT Coupe upgraded by Roush to a meaty 727 horsepower. Going back in time, last year it rejuvenated a lovely 1967 Fastback model. Out of the three, this recent project is by far our favorite, though we could probably do without some of the carbon fiber touches on the dashboard.

Source: Carlex Design