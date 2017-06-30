Ferrari is having a blast at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, and for good reason. 2017 marks the 70th anniversary for the supercar manufacturer and Goodwood is where the party begins. As such, you’ll find Italian stallions all over the grounds, from individually owned Ferraris in the car park to the automaker’s diverse display of current rides, and on the track itself with everything from road cars to Formula One machines.

Spectators at Goodwood can view Ferrari’s complete model line for 2017, including the super-rare LaFerrari Aperta of which only 200 will be built. The Aperta is one of several Ferraris that will take to the track for the festival – it will be joined by the hardcore FXX, the harder-core FXX K, the 599XX, 488 GTE, and a trio of historic Ferrari Formula One cars including the F1-90, F60, and F2007.

Off the track, fans of historic Ferraris can lust over several classic 250s in the Cartier Style et Luxe Concours, which takes place during the festival. It features a class specifically for the timeless 250, and a range of models will be on display that includes the biblical 250 GTO. Considering one of these cars sold for $38 million back in 2013, seeing one outside of a glass case is extraordinary.

After Goodwood, Ferrari is embarking on a whirlwind summer European tour. With its exquisite Aperta serving as the headlining act, the manufacturer will visit every official Ferrari dealer in the United Kingdom and hold public displays in numerous cities throughout the region. The tour is set to conclude in late September at Silverstone, where the LaFerrari Aperta will lead another parade of current and historic prancing horses around the track.

If you can't make the tour, check out the photo gallery below. Drooling is perfectly acceptable.

Source: Ferrari