Say hello to the fastest and most powerful 911 ever made for the streets.

Ladies and gentleman, the moment you’ve all been waiting for has arrived. This is the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS. After endless batches of spy shots, countless reports, and a preview earlier this month at E3, the Nine Eleven beast is finally here and it was well worth the tease. Without further ado, here are all the juicy specs.

The 3.8-liter, flat-six engine has been sourced from the 911 Turbo S and blessed with a pair of larger turbochargers and an extra cooling system. It now pumps out a monstrous 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque in a car that tips the scales at 3,241 pounds (1,470 kilograms). That's including a full tank of gas.

If you remember the old 911 GT2 RS from 2011, it was down on power by 79 hp (59 kW) and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) compared to its successor unveiled today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

But wait, there’s more. Actually, less of it. An optional Weissach package shaves off almost 40 pounds (30 kilograms) thanks to magnesium wheels and an abundance of carbon fiber components, such as the anti-roll bars, roof, and the end links on both front and rear axles. The largely exposed carbon fiber weave of the roof and trunk also contributes to the diet.

Let’s talk performance. Porsche says the new 911 GT2 RS will do 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.7 seconds, or a tenth of a second more until 62 mph (100 kph). Take it to the max and it will top out at 211 mph (340 kph).

In charge of delivering all that power to the 21-inch rear wheels is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox specially adapted for the new application. As for the glorious soundtrack, it’s generated by a new titanium exhaust system lighter by about 15 lbs (6.8 kg) than the one installed in the 911 Turbo.

Stepping inside, it’s a lovely combination of red Alcantara and numerous carbon fiber bits. Bucket seats with carbon fiber reinforced backrests are part of the deal, as is the roll cage lurking behind them. Porsche will sell the 911 GT2 RS with an optional Chrono Package providing drivers with a new display to keep a close eye on lap times. There’s even a matching watch tailor-made for the new range topper.

And now let’s get to the delicate matter, pricing. In the United States, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will cost $293,200 (excluding $1,050 delivery) and is going to be in dealerships from early next year. The Weissach package will retail for an extra $31,000. In Germany, the model starts at €285,220 whereas in U.K. it kicks off from a cool £207,506.

