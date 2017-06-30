After getting the F-Type-based Project 7 and XE-based Project 8 out the door, Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations crew has started contemplating building its own unique performance model. The move would be similar to AMG’s current role within the Mercedes-Benz family.



“Deep down we want to make our own model,” John Edwards, Managing Director of Special Vehicle Operations, told Auto Express. “Just look at the success of the AMG GT.”

Creating niche performance vehicles would require keeping costs down. SVO would likely use existing JLR platforms and powerplants but would craft new bodies and tuned engines for them.

SVO would also continue the easier job of creating hardcore versions of existing JLR products. Edwards told Auto Express teased the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover Velar had “great potential” for future products from the division.



SVO’s latest undertaking is the XE Project 8 that packs a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic channels the muscle to both axles, and the four-door can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds. Carbon fiber front and rear bumpers give the sedan a much meaner look, as does the vented hood. Flared fenders cover 20-inch wheels in the wells. A flat underbody, diffuser, and adjustable wing manage airflow. SVO will only build 300 examples of the Project 8 for the whole world. Outside of North America customers will be able to spec an even more hardcore version that will strip out the rear seats and add racing harnesses for the two remaining chairs.

Source: Auto Express