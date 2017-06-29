Woop, Woop, Vroom! That's the sound of this Porsche 911 police car
A couple of Austrian police officers will be riding in style in a Porsche 911 while keeping an eye out for traffic offenders. The Polizei will be using the sports car through October.
The cops’ 911 is ready for duty with flashing lights and a radio. Plus, it wears dark blue, red, and silver livery of the Austrian Polizei.
“Our partnership with the police force has a long tradition,” Dr. Helmut Eggert, director of Porsche in Austria, said. “In the 1960s and 70s, it was not unusual to see a Porsche police or gendarmerie vehicle with a flashing blue light. And in 2006, the [Austria’s] Federal Ministry of the Interior received a Porsche 911 to use for motorway policing.”
The Dutch Rijkspolitie have been particularly fond of using Porsches to patrol the country’s roads. It started in 1960 with a single Porsche 356 Cabriolet that eventually grew to a fleet of about 40 of the high-performance droptops. Later, the cops in the Netherlands switched to 911s, and they seemed specifically to prefer Targa models.
Dubai's police force is famous for having an extravagant fleet of patrol cars that includes vehicles like a Porsche 918 Spyder, Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin One-77, Bentley Continental GT, Mercedes-Benz SLS, and Bugatti Veyron. Elsewhere in the world, cops in Italy have some exciting choices when it's time to go on patrol. For example, a mafia-impounded Ferrari 458 Spider is in service in Milan. Meanwhile, the highway patrol in Bologna has a Lamborghini Huracán for first aid duty and delivering organs. Alfa Romeo also handed a pair of Giulia Veloces to the country's Polizia di Stato for performing rapid courier work.
Source: Porsche