If you’re looking for something fast and with four doors at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, take a stroll through the Alpine A110 display, mosey on past the outrageous Aston Martin Vulcan AMR, and head to the Jaguar booth, where the XE SV Project 8 sits front and center.

Like the F-Type concept with the same name, the Jaguar took the body of the standard XE sedan, and turned the dial up to 11 with a proper Project 8 makeover. A range of go-fast exterior upgrades, including a new grille, new 20-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires, and a massive wing, pair with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 capable of producing 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque, making it he most powerful Jaguar road car ever.

From a standstill, the XE Project 8 will sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.3 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 200 mph (321 kmh). That hefty amount of horsepower is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters sending power to all four wheels.

Apart from the obvious performance boost and added aero work, the cabin of the XE Project 8 is fitted with plenty of luxurious Alcantara and carbon fiber trim, including the rear seats. An aggressive set of sports seats up front, and full racing harnesses give the vehicle a more track-friendly feel.







Jaguar says that the XE Project 8 will be limited to just 300 examples worldwide. Following its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the company will begin taking orders. No word on pricing just yet, but if you have to ask...

Source: Jaguar







Photos: Motor1.com