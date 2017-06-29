Ram is kicking off summer with a host of new appearance packages for its line of pickup trucks. At the top of the list is a new Big Horn Black package that, as the name suggests, dishes out all kinds of black trim including the grille, headlight bezels, wheels, and black badging. For Texas, the manufacturer will offer the same treatment to the Lone Star edition.

Ram buyers who seek actual color can turn to the Ram Sport package, which offers a refreshed look for 2018 in the form a new body-colored grille with Ram lettering. Sport models are awash in monochromatic treatment, save for the wheels and badging of which either can be black, or buyers can opt for polished aluminum wheels with chrome badges. Ram will build sport models in a range of colors including four limited production shades: Blue Streak, Flame Red, Maximum Steel Metallic, and True Blue. 1,500 models in each of these colors will be offered.

“There’s a lot to look forward to for our dealers and customers for the 2018 model year from Ram,” said Jim Morrison, head of the Ram truck brand. “We had a lot of customers asking for the RAM grille; our sport models continue to be even more popular than ever, especially in cities.”

Ram is currently riding a wave of sales success. The popular pickup saw a month-over-month sales increase of 16 percent for May, with 2017 year-to-date sales up 8 percent. Things have been so good for Ram that it surpassed the Chevrolet Silverado in March to take the number two position behind Ford’s F-Series in the United States.

The Big Horn and Lone Star Black editions are exclusive to the Ram 1500 with prices starting at $44,290. Sport is a specific model for the Ram 1500 and available as an option for 2500 and 3500 trucks, with pricing starting at $44,395.

Source: Ram