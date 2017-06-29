Similar visual updates to the GranTurismo coupe.

Following the introduction of the 2018 GranTurismo coupe in New York, today Maserati revealed the refreshed 2018 GranTurismo convertible – known in Europe as the GranCabrio – at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

As with the coupe, the 2018 Maserati GranTurismo convertible is not a huge departure styling-wise from last year’s model. The new grille shape is inspired by the look of Maserati’s Alfieri concept, while new intake designs in the front fascia help improve aerodynamic performance. The rear bumper, too, has been restyled. Move into the cabin, and there’s a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that adds support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus a redesigned center console with a new rotary controller and drive-mode buttons.

The 2018 Maserati GranTurismo convertible will be sold in Sport and MC models, with distinctive styling for each variant. Both versions will, however, share the same 4.7-liter V8 engine and six-speed automatic transmission. As in the coupe, that powertrain is essentially unchanged from last year. It’ll crank out 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque.

The GranTurismo convertible is far from the only Maserati on display at the Festival of Speed. Maserati is also exhibiting an A6 1500, which was first introduced to the public at the 1947 Geneva Motor Show; a 3500 GT from the 1950s; a 1967 Ghibli SS Coupé; and the 3200GT that was introduced in 1998. Those cars provide quite the visual contrast when seen adjacent to Maserati’s first-ever SUV, the Levante, at the Festival of Speed display.

For shoppers interested in buying a new Maserati, Goodwood is definitely the place to do so. Anyone who orders a 2018 GranTurismo model while at the Festival of Speed will receive a Maserati Exclusive Edition watch from Bulgari.

Source: Maserati

 

