For the fourth straight year, McLaren has broken its own sales record. In 2016, the company sold a whopping 3,286 cars, a hefty increase over the 1,654 units sold the year prior. The company saw a 70 percent increase in profit over the previous year, with a sales revenue of £649.8 million ($844 million), up by 44 percent.

Part of the increase can be contributed, in part, to the Sports Series family, which saw its first full year of production in 2016. A total of 2,031 Sports Series cars were delivered last year, the majority of which were the new 570GT and 570S models. The Super Series also continued its run of success, selling 1,255 units in 2016.

The company recorded its most sales in North America, with 1,139 deliveries, a 106 percent increase over 2015. In Europe, McLaren moved 996 cars in total, a whopping 153 percent increase, while China saw 228 cars sold in total. Overall, the Asia Pacific region has grown by 90 percent for McLaren.

McLaren 570GT launch event in Hong Kong
The British supercar maker pulled in a profit of £9.2 million before tax in 2016, giving McLaren its fourth consecutive year of profitability in just six years on the market. Just £5.4 million in profit was recorded in 2015. Profits were still behind the record £14.9 million announced in 2014.

"The positive financial performance in 2016 was underpinned by a 44 percent increase in sales revenues and is further proof that McLaren Automotive’s growth plans are both achievable and sustainable," said McLaren Automotive Chief Executive Officer, Mike Flewitt.

McLaren hopes to continue its reign of sales success in 2017 with the introduction of the new 720S. Already the company says that 1,500 orders have been taken. The new 570S Spider, meanwhile, should aid in boosting sales, making its debut this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. 

