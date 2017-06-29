Ford’s highly-touted line-lock feature was previously limited to the V8-powered Mustang GT, but for 2018, the company is releasing it throughout its entire pony car range. Both the V6 and EcoBoost-powered Mustangs will come equipped with line lock, as will the Mustang GT, naturally.

Designed for drag racing, and reserved for track use only (even though it could void your warranty), the system works by locking up the front brakes so that the driver can spin the rear tires for up to 15 seconds. The feature, in theory, would allow drivers in a drag race setting to warm up their tires prior to a launch... though we're sure it will be used for other things.







The line-lock feature comes paired to either Ford's new 10-speed automatic, or the standard six-speed manual. In order to activate line lock, users can scroll through the Track Apps menu on models equipped with the 12-inch digital instrument display, and an industry-first "video-game-like" animation will appear on screen, showing a spinning alloy kicking up a cloud of smoke to indicate when activated.

"Burnouts just never get old, no matter how old you are and how many times you’ve done them," said Formula Drift Champ Vaughn Gittin Jr. "Who would have thought that we would see an EcoBoost Mustang producing 15 seconds of fury like this? You’ve got to love these rad things Ford is doing."

The new 2018 Ford Mustang will hit dealerships later this year. No word on official pricing just yet, but Ford promises that 5.0-liter V8 available on the GT has been "thoroughly reworked," and will be more powerful than any Mustang GT before it.

Source: Ford



