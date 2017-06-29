Hide press release Show press release

Orders open for the new Fiat 500 Anniversario: a special gift to celebrate its 60th birthday

Orders open across Europe on June 29 for the Fiat 500 Anniversario, the new special edition dedicated to the next birthday of the 500 inspired by the Dolce Vita.

The 500 Anniversario offers new exclusive Riviera Green and Sicilia Orange body colours, exclusive interiors and vintage logos, chrome-plating and legendary 16-inch full rims.

The elegance of the car is sealed by the cursive "Anniversario" logo sported on the tailgate.

It is available in hatchback and convertible versions with a style inspired by the past but packed with cutting-edge technology thanks to the Uconnect TM Link Plus Pack, which includes TFT 7-inch digital instrument panel, Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE radio and Apple Car Play and Android Auto TM setup.

Standard features and prices may vary between countries, but the following information applies to all markets. More specific and detailed information is available on the local press websites.

While remaining very much true to itself, the Fiat 500 has often appeared with different but always exclusive looks: this is one of the secrets of its eternal youth. Its design has continued to be unmistakable and has fired the imagination of artists and fashion designers, who have given it elegant, exclusive and sporty interpretations. Key special series include, for example, the "500C by Gucci", the "500 by Diesel" and the recent 500 Riva, "The Smallest Yacht in the world". Different creative universes that have successfully converged on a much-loved, inspiring and amazing car.

So what better idea than to celebrate it with a new special series in the extraordinary occasion of its sixtieth birthday? After the Fiat 500-60esimo numbered and limited edition dedicated to its sixty years and presented at the Geneva Motor Show, which celebrates the most exclusive vocation of 500, here is the new Fiat 500 Anniversario, available for orders from June 29 to celebrate its birthday, which makes reference to the true democratic nature of the car.

It was on July 4, 1957 that the "great little car", the embodiment of mass car ownership, was launched in Turin. Its success was refreshed in 2007 and then in 2015, with this year witnessing the milestone of two million cars sold. The Fiat 500 Anniversario is a gift that 500 is making to its fans with a special series packed with special features at an affordable price. More specific and detailed information is available on the local press websites.

The Fiat 500 Anniversario is available both as a hatchback and as a convertible and honours the 1957 Italian-made icon with a contemporary re-interpretation of stylistic features that made it famous in the Dolce Vita years.

The stylistic details are a modern reworking of its great forerunner's unmistakable design signature.

The new special edition has a Sixties look that references some of the historic key features of the car, such as the two new, specific colours inspired by the liveries of the timeless icon, the chrome accents on the bonnet and mirror caps, the historic Fiat logos, and the 16-inch vintage style alloy rims or with an alternative a diamond finish design which recalls the spokes of classic car wheels. The elegance of the car is sealed by the cursive "Anniversario" logo sported on the tailgate.

Inside, every detail is designed to capture the carefree style and mood of the Sixties, but with an innovative touch. The new seats, in fabric with horizontal stripes in perfect Sixties style, piping and embroidered 500 logo, partnered with the Sicilia Orange and Riviera Green bodywork colours, effectively evoke the Dolce Vita years. The Fiat 500 has always had an inimitable look, and the Anniversario trim level is heir to this sophisticated vitality and verve, clearly expressed in the body-coloured dashboard. The trademark attention to details is clear in the "Anniversario" logo embroidered in a contrasting shade on the floor mats.

The vitality of the Sixties embraces latest-generation technology: the look may hint to the Dolce Vita, but from the technological point of view the new Fiat 500 Anniversario offers the best of the range in terms of comfort and connectivity. Customers can opt for the UconnectTM Link Plus pack, which includes the TFT 7-inch instrument panel, the Uconnect 7-inch HD LIVE radio, presetting for Apple Car Play and Android AutoTM, and integrated navigator with TomTom maps on request.

The range of engines is also complete, with petrol, LPG and Diesel units with powers from 69 to 105 HP.

July 4, Fiat 500's birthday, is coming soon and is a very special day every year. And there might be even more surprises in store...