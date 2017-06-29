Almost 60 years ago, the cutesy Fiat 500 was born.

It was on July 4, 1957 when the original 500 was officially introduced in Turin, Italy. Now, six decades later, Fiat is marking the important milestone with a limited-run special edition of its cutesy city car appropriately called “Anniversario.” Available in both hatchback and convertible guises, the new version adopts a series of cosmetic tweaks that unsurprisingly pay tribute to its ancestor.

Buyers will be able to pick from two new-old colors (Sicilia Orange and Riviera Green) inspired by those of the first model and from 16-inch retro wheels alternatively available with a diamond look as a nod to the spokes of the classic car. Rounding off the enhancements on the outside is the “Anniversario” badge adorning the tailgate.

Hopping inside the cabin, Fiat wanted to give its adorable little car a 60s vibe with a body-colored dashboard, fabric seats with horizontal stripes “in perfect Sixties style” complemented by an “Anniversario” logo on the floor mats. The retro vibe blends nicely with the modern amenities of this fancy Fiat 500, like its seven-inch instrument cluster and infotainment screen boasting the same size. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration is part of the deal, as is the navigation system with TomTom maps.

Fiat is already taking orders for the 500 Anniversario and it’s selling the car with the full engine range, thus giving customers the opportunity to pick from a gasoline, diesel, or an LPG-compatible unit. Output varies from 69 to 105 horsepower.

The Italian marque might have something else in tow to mark the 60th anniversary considering the press release ends with the following sentences:

“July 4, Fiat 500's birthday, is coming soon and is a very special day every year. And there might be even more surprises in store...”

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Fiat

