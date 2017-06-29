Where there’s a will, there’s a way. That’s what Bentley probably had in mind when it decided to spruce up the Flying Spur yet again for the new Design Series. Although spy shots have shown the folks from Crewe are hard at work preparing the next generation, they still found the time to give the outgoing model a refresh and we’re not even sure it’s the last one. As with most limited-run editions from Bentley, the new one is all about cosmetic embellishments.

Mulliner will be in charge of putting together the super luxurious Flying Spur in 100 examples, all destined to be offered with an array of five accent color splits both inside and out: Azure Purple, Pillar Box Red, Kingfisher, Mandarin, and White.

Whether you want this look on the V8, V8 S, W12, or the range-topping W12 S, you’re in luck as Bentley will sell the Design Series in all flour flavors. Go for the flagship and there are going to be some black accents here and there, including the six twin-spoke 21-inch wheels finished in glossy black.

But as with most Bentleys, the real magic happens inside where there’s “titanium-enriched” carbon on the fascia panel as well as on the waist rails. The British high-end marque says it represents an industry first and takes inspiration from the fascinating world of aviation. Other tweaks include bold accents throughout the cabin, as well as a colored 12 o’clock stripe on the steering wheel, and a piano black finish for the center console.

Rounding off the goodies are the bespoke treadplates available in one of the five aforementioned accent colors and adorned with illuminated “Mulliner” lettering.

If you would rather patiently wait for the all-new Flying Spur, it will likely come out at some point next year, following what will be the world premiere of the next-gen Continental GT presumably before the end of 2017.

Source: Bentley