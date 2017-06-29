Right now is definitely not a bad time to be Stephen Curry. The 29-year old NBA pro is considered the best shooter in the game by a whole host of experts and superstars – hence the nickname baby-faced assassin. He’s been to four NBA all-star games and was twice honored as league MVP. Earlier this month he picked up his second NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. And now, the baby-faced basketball superstar has a slick deal to share his stardom as the new global ambassador for Infiniti.

"Stephen Curry's drive to continue to set new benchmarks both on and off the court is an ideal parallel to the attributes of the Infiniti brand. Just like Infiniti he never stops pushing himself,” said Infiniti Chairman and Global President Roland Krueger. “We see the same dedication every day from our team who works tirelessly to exceed the expectations of our customers around the world. This partnership celebrates a shared drive to continue to change the game.”

Curry’s first duty as Infiniti’s ambassador – aside from posing for a few photos – will come later this summer in a launch campaign for the refreshed Q50 sport sedan. We’re sure part of that agreement includes a Q50 of his own; after all you need to practice what you preach.

"Infiniti is a brand that I've known and admired because of its strong heritage of performance, design and groundbreaking technologies,” said Curry on his partnership with the automaker. “I'm drawn to their brand values and passion for their craft and thrilled to be working with Infiniti to help tell stories of people who are driven to do more to realize their potential.”

Considering Curry will likely sign a $200 million NBA contract given his recent success in the sport, he probably won’t be struggling to pay for an entire fleet of sweet rides anytime soon. Still, a free Infiniti is way better than the lifetime supply of underwear that Michael Jordan surely received from his deal with Hanes.

Source: Infiniti