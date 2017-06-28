It will be the first vehicle built in the U.S. using the Toyota New Global Architecture.

Dramatic visual cues, a more comfortable cabin, and plenty of added tech aren’t the only big changes you’ll find on the 2018 Toyota Camry. The best-selling sedan will be the first vehicle built in the U.S. using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), and today, it kicked off production at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky facility where it's been produced since 1988.

Leading up to the launch of the new Camry, Toyota spent more than $1 billion preparing the Kentucky facility to manufacture vehicles using the Toyota New Global Architecture. As part of the update, the company added more than 700 employees, bringing the total number of team members to an all-time high of over 8,000. 

2018 Toyota Camry Production
2018 Toyota Camry Production

Along with the Camry, the Georgetown facility produces the Camry Hybrid, Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, and Lexus ES350. Formerly it produced the Sienna, Solara, and Venza crossover. In total, the plant has pushed out more than 8 million Camrys and more than 11 million vehicles in its 31 years of production.

"The 2018 Camry takes it to another level," said Chad Lindon, a Powertrain production team member. "It catches the eye. It has more horsepower, better fuel economy, and new technology that customers want. That all adds up to more job security and stability for my family."

The 2018 Toyota Camry will hit dealerships later this summer with an asking price of $23,495. For the price, you get a four-cylinder engine capable of returning 28 miles per gallon city, 39 highway, and 32 mph overall, all while producing 201 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (Newton-meters) of torque.

Source: Toyota

