Own a 917 that appeared in 'Le Mans,' shot some of the on-track scenes, and led Jo Siffert's funeral procession.
UPDATE: The 1970 Porsche 917K sold for $14.08 million, a price in the center of the auction estimate of $13 million to $16 million.
Monterey Car Week brings some of the most special vehicles in the world to a tiny peninsula in California, and this year’s auctions include a very important machine. Gooding & Company has announced an auction of the 1970 Porsche 917K that belonged to famous racing driver Jo Siffert and was a camera car in Steve McQueen’s 1971 film Le Mans.
This car has a fascinating history. It first hit the track during the Le Mans test in 1970 with famous racers Brian Redman and Mike Hailwood behind the wheel. After finishing performance evaluations in Europe, Porsche sold this 917K to Jo Siffert. Then, he leased the vehicle to McQueen’s Solar Productions for use in Le Mans, and it appeared on screen in the film, in addition to shooting some of the action.
Unfortunately, Siffert didn’t get to enjoy his 917K very long after the Le Mans production team returned it. He died in a fatal crash in 1971 at the World Championship Victory Race at Brands Hatch. This 917K led his funeral procession. The Porsche then changed hands and remained out of the spotlight from the mid 1970s until 2001 where it had sat stored in a warehouse near Paris.
Gooding & Company had planned to sell this 917K at its Monterey auction in 2014 but removed the car from its listing about two weeks before the racer was due to cross the auction block. Since then, the machine received a restoration in Switzerland that just finished in 2017. Now deep-pocketed Porsche fanatics have a second chance. The company expects the vehicle to sell for between $13 million and $16 million. Check it out on track in the video, above.
Source: Gooding & Company