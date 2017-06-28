Having been thoroughly updated for 2016, Lincoln isn’t letting any grass grow with its MKX luxury crossover. These are the first spy shots of what will likely be the 2019 MKX, and though it wears heavy camouflage on the front, we can see the redesign will ditch the current two-piece grille for a single affair similar to the new Continental. It also appears the manufacturer is going with a two-tier lighting arrangement up front, not unlike what we’ve seen on the Jeep Cherokee and the new Hyundai Kona.

The rest of the prototype suggests few other exterior changes, save for something in the works with the tail lights. Interior updates are likely to be similarly subtle, with Black Label editions almost a certainty. Power wise, the new MKX should continue with its EcoBoost V6 engine options though a new four-cylinder choice isn’t out of the question.

Whatever lurks beneath the hood, it will turn either the front wheels or all four, and General Motors might even step in with a jointly developed nine-speed automatic transmission replacing the current six-speed gearbox.

Lincoln would love to step up its presence in the luxury crossover segment. Though MKX sales have bumped up ever-so-slightly thus far through 2017 it still trails far behind the Cadillac XT5, not to mention German competition from BMW and Audi, the latter of which continues to enjoy record sales while other manufacturers are struggling. As crossover sales continue to expand, the segment is quickly becoming a key battleground area for manufacturers looking to stake a claim and Lincoln badly needs a win if it wants to remain competitive.

Lincoln will likely unveil the updated MKX later this year, or possibly in 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

