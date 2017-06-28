Speed has never looked so good.
At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., amongst a sea of stunning classics and modern supercars, at least one company is hoping to stand out with its first ever art car installation. Briggs Automotive Company, or BAC, will introduce a Mono Art Car for the first time in the small company’s history.
BAC teamed up with Autodesk to create an intricate, artistic design that shows the airflow of the car, mimicking the Autodesk CFD simulation tool used in development of the Mono sports car. The body of the car is finished in jet black paint, while the artistic airflow design uses blue and green accents on the front, and red and yellow accents towards the rear.
Other features include the Autodesk logo displayed prominently along the left side of the vehicle as well as on the spoiler, exposed carbon fiber fenders, and black wheels to match the body. The Mono Art Car will be display first at the Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Birmingham before taking center stage at Goodwood.
"Good design is at the heart of Mono and is paramount in everything we do at BAC," said Co-Founder and Design Director Ian Briggs. "Having worked with Autodesk for many years, it is a pleasure to create something as beautiful as this Art Car."
If speed is still your ultimate concern, worry not, this Mono Art Car still has plenty of it. The 2016 Mono comes powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts), which allows it a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds. Catch it on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed beginning tomorrow, June 29.
Source: BAC