If we're to believe companies like Jaguar and Buick, the wagon market is back on the upswing. The latter introduced its new Regal TourX back in April, and together with the standard hatchback model, rolled out an entirely new design direction for the brand, based on European Opel Insignia.

But what really matters is how much the darn thing will cost. When it hits dealerships in just a few months, the Regal TourX will undercut most competitive luxury wagons with an MSRP of under $30,000, according to a new report from CarsDirect.







The base 2018 Regal TourX 1SV will start at $29,995 including destination. The 1SV trim will come standard with 18-inch aluminum wheels, active noise cancellation, push-button start, heated side mirrors, and a few other features. All trims will be powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged engine rated at 250 horsepower (186 kilowatts) and 265 pound-feet (359 Newton-meters) of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.

Don’t expect to pay that, though. CarsDirect says that while the 1SV will be the cheapest trim offered from the factory, most dealerships will stock up on the TourX Preferred 1SB, which has an asking price of $33,575 and added features like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a power driver’s seat with lumbar support. Models like the 1SV will be used almost exclusively for promotional and advertising purposes.







At the top of the range will be the TourX Essence 1SL, which will come with an asking price of $35,945. It’s the only trim in the range that comes available with leather, and includes an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as dual-zone climate control. An extra $2,915 will get you adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and an entire suite of safety features. Full loaded, the TourX will set you back $38,860.

Source: CarsDirect



