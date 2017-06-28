The new Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster is a stunning supercar in its own right. Under the hood lies a 750-horsepower (559-kilowatt) V12, allowing it to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.8 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 217 mph (349 kmh). But as the old saying goes, the Aventador SV is only as good as the speedboat that goes along with it.

Up for sale on eBay in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one wealthy customer will walk away with a virtually brand new Lamborghini Aventador SV (just 700 miles are on the odometer), and a matching speedboat. Both of the vehicles wear a unique Verde Singh finish with black accents and appropriate "SV" badging, as well as Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber trim to match.

The 52-foot MTI G6 speedboat in question comes powered by a single Mercury Racing engine that will produce 1,350 hp (1,006 kW) on 91-octane fuel, or 1,550 hp (1,155 kW) on 112 AKI race rule, allowing it to hit a top speed "in excess of 180 mph." It’s essentially an Aventador SV Roadster for the sea.

The boat is a one-off project that took two years to complete and cost a whopping $2.35 million when finished. The headlight fixtures alone – built to resemble the matching Aventador – cost $20,000, while the custom stereo cost another $25,000. There are even 10,000 underwater LEDs affixed to the hull.

Thankfully, the seller is letting the package go for a bit less than the original building price. The Aventador SV and the matching speedboat together can be had for a cool $2.199 million – that's a total of 2,300 hp (1,715 kW) together, for all you speed freaks out there.