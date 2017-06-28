Opel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Commodore – an executive car that debuted in 1967 and was manufactured until 1982. Sold in three generations, it’s the predecessor of the Omega and the all-new Insignia Grand Sport.

If you are unfamiliar with Opel’s history, think of the Commodore as the six-cylinder version of the Rekord – one of the brand’s most popular models ever. At launch, it was offered with a 2.5-liter inline-six, single-carburettor unit, capable of delivering 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts). A couple of months later, it was joined by a double-carburettor version of the same motor, generating 130 hp (96 kW).







Initially, Opel offered the car with either a four-speed manual or a two-speed automatic, which was replaced by a new three-speed auto in 1969. Three body styles were available for customers – two- and four-door sedans, and a two-door stylish coupe. A total of 156,330 Commodores from the first generation were produced.

In 1972, the Commodore B was introduced – offered as a coupe and a sedan with power ranging from 115 hp to 160 hp (85 to 118 kW). An extreme racing version with a 6.0-liter V8 was even created, but it never enjoyed big success despite its massive powertrain and impressive output. Commodores from the second generation were manufactured in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Iran, and South Africa.

Five years later, in 1977, the Commodore C was revealed for the first time, but entered production several months later. There was no longer a coupe version, as it was replaced by the two-door, Senator-based Monza coupe. However, a station wagon was introduced for the first time to the lineup. Only one engine was available – the well-known 2.5-liter six-cylinder unit with 115 hp or 130 hp (85 kW and 96 kW).

Celebrating the model’s anniversary, Opel will enter four Commodores from the three generations in the Silvretta Classic rally early next month. They will be accompanied by a brand new Insignia Grand Sport.

Source: Opel