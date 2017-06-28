No mountain too high, no distance too far – with the SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie. BMW Lifestyle and premium bike maker SPECIALIZED present exclusive special-edition e-mountain bike.
BMW Lifestyle and premium bike manufacturer SPECIALIZED are presenting the ideal travel companion for anyone seeking to explore new routes, test out their limits and enjoy an unbridled sense of independence and freedom over all terrains with a limited-run special edition of the Specialized Turbo Levo: the SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie.
SPECIALIZED for BMW – a shared passion for ground-breaking sportiness.
While BMW has most recently wowed the Sports Activity Vehicle segment with the new-generation X3 thanks to its sporty performance both on and off the road, stunning design and infinite versatility, SPECIALIZED has raised the bar for two-wheelers with its Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie.
The two premium brands are united by an intense passion for sporty dynamism, their love of trailblazing designs and technologies, and their quest to keep reinventing themselves.
Integral design and optimum functionality.
This can also be clearly seen in the “SPECIALIZED for BMW” special edition of the Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie. The trail bike stands out with its unrivalled combination of sporty design and state-of-the-art technologies, which together produce endless riding pleasure.
While the bottom bracket, 2.8-inch tyres, automatically adjustable telescopic seat post and extra-short chain stays give the bike extremely agile handling, the motor with nominal output of 250 watts provides powerful pedal assistance despite being barely audible or perceptible. This paves the way for tackling the sort of long-distance trails and steep slopes that would normally be a struggle with a conventional mountain bike.
Besides ensuring optimum protection, the full integration of the power module into the specially developed aluminium frame lends added impact to the bike’s sporty and agile appearance.
Inspired by the look of the latest-generation BMW X3, the SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie sports a stunning and exclusive paint finish in Phytonic Blue, the official colour of the X3. The eye-catching ‘SPECIALIZED for BMW’ lettering on the chain stays combines with design features on the frame and seat post to further underline the mountain bike’s sporty and dynamic character.
The bike’s integral design has the additional benefit of ensuring optimum weight distribution, even on challenging rides.
Plus, the 504 Wh battery pack features a handy docking mechanism so that it can also be detached from the bike and charged separately. The charging cable, specially developed by BMW, has an ingenious design that allows convenient in-car charging from the 12V power socket in the boot without impairing the functioning of the vehicle’s battery.
SPECIALIZED Mission Control App.
Quite apart from demonstrating a high level of expertise when it comes to mobile connectivity, the purpose-developed SPECIALIZED Mission Control App offered with the bike also provides a useful tool for taking the riding experience to a new level of intensity – in a fashion in tune with the mountain biker’s individual riding habits and abilities.
The app allows the motor characteristics to be ideally matched to the specific requirements of every rider and the terrain at hand; the optimum pedal assistance is calculated by individually setting the distance and time, ensuring full battery power for the planned route.
The SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie is therefore the ideal choice on car/bike excursions for those who like to pursue their goals with sporting enthusiasm and passion.
The SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie – complete with colour-coordinated water bottle – will be available from the end of August 2017 from selected BMW Dealers and selected SPECIALIZED retailers.
Manufacturer’s recommended retail price:
SPECIALIZED for BMW Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie: €5,200.00