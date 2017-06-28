Created to go where no other BMW X3 has gone before, the high-end trail bike starts off as a Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie and then gets a series of cosmetic tweaks to complement Bavaria’s all-new SUV. Its Phytonic Blue paint is available exclusively on the special edition and is a nod to the official hue of the new third-generation X3. The bike comes bundled with a color-coordinated water bottle and both of them are adorned with the “Specialized For BMW” to denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill version of the expensive bike.

How expensive you ask? Well, the regular Specialized Turbo Levo FSR 6Fattie costs €3,999 as per the official pricing in Germany on the Turbo-Levo.com website. The BMW-branded version will set you back a cool €5,200, which works out to $5,900. In the U.S., the standard version of the bike costs $4,500.

It’s actually an e-bike as it comes with a 504-Wh battery pack (up from 460 Wh) featuring a docking mechanism allowing the owner to simply remove it from the bike to recharge it separately. BMW designed the charging cable, which can be hooked up to the X3’s 12V power socket in the trunk without having to worry it might put a strain on the SUV’s own battery.

To get the most out of your bike, Specialized has a Mission Control smartphone app able to monitor the rider and calculate the optimum pedal assistance after pre-setting the distance and time. This way, the owner will be able to extract the maximum potential from the battery pack.

It should be mentioned this is far from being the first BMW-endorsed bike as it follows other recent products, such as the much cheaper €3,500 Cruise e-Bike i8 Protonic Dark Silver Edition and the M2 Coupe-matching €1,400 Cruise M Bike Limited Edition.

Source: BMW