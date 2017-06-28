Ferrari is in a festive mood as 2017 is the year the peeps from Maranello are celebrating their 70th anniversary. The stunning LaFerrari Aperta is the model that symbolizes the brand’s milestone and it was part of the convoy during the sixth edition of the Ferrari Cavalcade. If this is your first time hearing about this event, it’s being billed as a “traveling show” reserved only for the “most loyal customers and collectors.”

More than 100 cars owned by people from over 30 countries gathered at the starting point at Borgo Egnazia in Italy and then drove through the nearby scenic routes, tackling the narrow streets of the villages to the delight of bystanders. Most of the Ferraris registered for the 2017 Cavalcade were recent nameplates, such as the 488 Spider, California T, F12tdf, and the GTC4Lusso. The cream of the crop was represented by the iconic trio: F40, F50, and Enzo, with the aforementioned Aperta being the cherry on top.

There’s no word about Ferrari’s latest model, the 812 Superfast, but that doesn’t really come as a big surprise since the marque’s most powerful and fastest regular production model ever was unveiled only a few months ago.

The company is not resting on its laurels as work is already well underway at a new model, though its identity is hard to pinpoint at the moment. Spy shots have shown an intriguing 488 with the engine bay window covered. Latest intel suggests it’s a KERS-equipped beefier 488 or perhaps a test mule for a V6-powered Dino reboot.

Later this year, RM Sotheby's will also celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary by organizing what it describes as being the biggest Ferrari auction ever. It will be organized between September 8 and 10 right in the heart of Ferrari — in Maranello.

Source: Ferrari