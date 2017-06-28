Hide press release Show press release

The Black Fire Edition of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M.

Munich. Black is powerful, black is exciting, and black is exclusive: the same can be said of the new Black Fire Edition of the BMW X5 M and the BMW X6 M (combined fuel consumption: 11.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 258 g/km*). The two special editions see BMW emphatically continue its success story in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) sectors.

From August 2017, both cars will be available in a variant that visualises all the strengths of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M. The Black Fire Edition combines exciting exterior and interior design with high-class, exclusive furnishing details. The special edition pairs all this with the impressive driving dynamics and power delivery of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M models.

Impressive design.

No matter what terrain the BMW X5 M Edition Black Fire and the BMW X6 M Edition Black Fire find themselves on, these special models cut a fine figure on any route. The rich shade of black in the Sapphire Black Metallic paintjob alone catches the eye. The same and more can be said of the black M double kidney with black bars. It is a unique feature of the Black Fire Edition.

This also applies to the forged 21-inch M alloy wheels in black. These large wheels with mixed-sized tyres (front: 10 J x 21, rear: 11.5 J x 21) are weight-optimised and instrumental in transferring the power generated by the M TwinPower Turbo Technology to the road. Another distinguishing feature of the Black Fire Edition are the standard carbon mirror caps. They accentuate the lightweight design of both models and show the close relationship between both the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M and motorsport.

Motorsport feel on the inside.

Great emphasis is also placed on premium quality and exclusivity inside the BMW X5 M Edition Black Fire and BMW X6 M Edition Black Fire. Fully-electric M multifunctional seats with integrated headrests come as standard in full fine-grain Merino leather, in contrasting Black and Mugello Red. The fine tone is underlined by the contrasting red seams on the full leather upholstery, which also includes the central console. The feel and colour of the BMW Individual headliner in anthracite, another feature of this special edition, makes it the perfect complement to the premium full leather upholstery. The interior trim shines in piano finish black. The logo of the X5 M or X6 M Edition Black Fire, which adorns the right side of the interior trim on the passenger side of the car, also shows that there is something special about the car.

As well as the standard, multifunctional M leather steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles, the BMW M Performance Alcantara steering wheel with light-blue leather motorsport accent is also available as an option and at no extra charge. It not only creates a racing feeling, but also boasts an eye-catching design and extremely prevalent gripping area made from Alcantara – for optimal grip in all temperatures. This is perfectly suited to the impressive driving performance and dynamics demonstrated by every BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M.

Power on the streets.

Both models generate a top performance of 423 kW/575 hp (both: combined fuel consumption: 11.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 258 g/km*) from the 4.4-litre V8 engine. Both cars do 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds with the standard 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. The maximum torque of 750 Nm produces impressive drive in the rpm range between 2,200 und 5,000 min-1. The xDrive four-wheel drive system has been set up with a rear-wheel bias, which improves the agility of the BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M. The Dynamic Performance Control system seamlessly distributes the drive torque between the rear wheels.

In combination with the outstanding deceleration values of the M compound brakes, which boast excellent deceleration values, precise dosage, light weight and increased thermal stability, everything is in place to allow an agile and dynamic driving style. The unmistakable sound of the M TwinPower turbo engine makes the impressive performance of both models audible, thus providing an extremely emotional driving experience. The Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) also allows every driver to adapt the sportiness of their BMW X5 M or BMW X6 M to any situation and to suit their individual preferences, at the push of a button. In “DSC on” mode, the brake interventions work to prevent understeer and oversteer. “MDM” allows greater wheel slip, meaning ambitious drivers are able to perform small drifts. Deactivating DSC (“DSC off”) makes it possible to explore the limits on the racetrack, and to use the accelerator pedal to get the car drifting.

The new special editions will be available starting in August 2017.