The murdered-out M SUVs are perfect for the Mafia.

If you’re like me, you are still trying to wrap your head around the idea of an M SUV from Bavaria. BMW has not one, but two of them: X5 M and X6 M. The rumor mill indicates more are on the way as the newly introduced X3 is expected to get the full-on M treatment as well for a range topper positioned above the M40i. Meanwhile, the company’s X5 aka “Sports Activity Vehicle “and X6 aka “Sports Activity Coupé” in the M guise are being freshened up with a Black Fire Edition.

Right from the beginning we should mention there aren’t any power upgrades included as the two high-performance models use the same biturbo 4.4-liter V8 engine. It generates 567 horsepower (423 kilowatts) and a gargantuan 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque sent to the xDrive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. That’ll be enough to allow them rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds before hitting an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

The Black Fire Edition is all about making the X5 M and X6 M look more sinister with an all-black look, including for the forged 21-inch alloy wheels. To spice things up even further, BMW has installed a pair of carbon fiber mirror caps to complement the Sapphire Black Metallic body. Even the double kidney grille comes in black attire.

BMW X5 M And X6 M Black Fire Edition
Inside, the two share a full fine-grain Merino leather upholstery with a two-tone Black and Mugello Red appearance. Other goodies include fully electric front seats, a piano black trim, and an anthracite headliner from the fancy BMW Individual portfolio. There’s also a special logo mounted on the passenger side to denote these are not some “ordinary” X5 M and X6 M models. Rounding off the tweaks is the choice for either a leather- or Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

BMW isn’t saying a word just yet about pricing, but needless to say, these will be more expensive than the standard versions. Sales are scheduled to kick off in August for the European market where the regular X5 M begins from €120,700 whereas the X6 M starts at €124,200 in motherland Germany. In the U.S., these retail for $100,700 and $104,100, respectively.

Source: BMW

