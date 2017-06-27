Hide press release Show press release

TECHNICAL PRESS KIT:

JAGUAR XE SV PROJECT 8



– New Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sits at the pinnacle of performance sedans, with a thrilling mix of explosive power, dynamic agility and all-wheel drive traction

– Significant Special Vehicle Operation (SVO) modifications made to award-winning Jaguar XE include lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber exterior panels to meet extreme performance targets

– Top speed of 200mph and 0-60mph in 3.3sec1

– First Jaguar with a 592HP 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine

– Just 300 examples available worldwide – exclusively left-hand drive

– Manually adjustable ride height, aerodynamics and Intelligent Driveline Dynamics settings for track use

– First Jaguar application of new Carbon Ceramic Braking system, and an F1-style silicon nitride ceramic wheel bearings

– First model completely hand-assembled by SVO at the new USD$25m SVO Technical Center in Warwickshire, UK

– Project 8 will be available to order in North America in four-seat specification. (A Track Pack3 version featuring two race specification seats and Harness Retention Hoop available outside North America)

– The Project 8 will make its world debut on June 30 at Goodwood Festival of Speed

– For more information visit Jaguarusa.com



(MAHWAH, N.J.) – June 27, 2017 – Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) has revealed the most powerful, agile and extreme performance Jaguar road car ever produced – the 200mph1, 592HP Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sedan.



Following the successful F-TYPE Project 7 of 2014, the XE SV Project 8, the second Collector’s Edition by SVO, is a hand-built four-door sedan with supercar performance – designed to thrill driving enthusiasts, with an extraordinary combination of explosive power, dynamic agility and all-wheel-drive traction. No more than 300 examples will be created for global sale, each to be assembled at the SVO Technical Center in Coventry, England.



“SVO's raison d'être is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability. Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise,” said John Edwards, Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “Project 8 will be assembled by hand in the new SVO Technical Center, and we're confident that our enthusiastic and demanding clients will love driving Project 8 as much we do!"



The Project 8 exclusively features the most powerful version of the Jaguar Land Rover 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 gasoline powertrain. The 592HP power unit, which has a Titanium Variable Active Exhaust, is complemented by a standard All Wheel Drive (AWD) system4 and motorsport-derived aerodynamics to deliver a 200mph top speed and 0-60mph in 3.3sec1, making Project 8 the fastest accelerating Jaguar yet.

Fundamental to the performance of the most track-focused car SVO has ever produced, Project 8

features a number of purposeful modifications to the lightweight aluminum body panels of the awardwinning

Jaguar XE sports sedan, including:



 Carbon Fiber Bumper with enhanced Cooling Ducts

 Vented Carbon Fiber hood

 Flared bodywork

 20-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels

 Adjustable Front Splitter

 Flat Underbody

 Rear Carbon Fiber Bumper

 Rear diffuser

 Adjustable Rear Aerodynamic Wing



“We have really been able to unleash the potential of our engineering and design teams in specifying

Project 8. We are at the beginning of a very challenging and exciting development program which will see

us focus on ensuring Project 8 delivers track performance on a level previously not targeted by Jaguar,”

said, Mark Stanton, SVO Director. “The SVO team is full of performance car enthusiasts that are now

briefed to deliver motorsport science and soul in what is effectively a four-door supercar.”



To ensure optimum performance on road or track, the Project 8 furthers the effectiveness of the doublewishbone

front and Integral Link rear suspension in the standard XE with stiffer springs and manually

adjustable Continuously Variable Shock Absorbers (giving a 0.6-in/15mm lower ride height for track use).

The Project 8 also debuts a new Carbon Ceramic Braking system, which uses a Formula 1-style silicon

nitride ceramic wheel bearings, and incorporates a rear Electronic Active Differential (EAD) with oil cooler.

The high-performance theme continues inside with subtle applications of Gloss Carbon Fiber trim as well

as Alcantara on the rim of the Project 8 Sport Steering Wheel, instrument panel and door panels. The

eight-speed Quickshift® transmission can either be operated by aluminum paddle shifters behind the

steering wheel or by the central Pistolshift lever – another first for XE.



The Project 8 is also the first Jaguar to feature a dedicated Track Mode, which tailors driveline and

stability control systems for circuit use, and sharpens both throttle and steering responses for ultimate

precision and driver feedback.



Globally, the Project 8 will be available in two- and four-seat specification. In North America the vehicle is

available exclusively as a four-seat model featuring the brand’s latest front Performance seats with

magnesium frames, plus a more heavily contoured rear seat cushion to maximize support. In some global

markets, an optional two-seat Track Pack includes lightweight front Carbon Fiber Racing Seats with Four-

Point Harnesses fixed to a Harness Retention Hoop in place of the rear seat. All Project 8 models will be

built in left-hand drive configuration only.



Full details of Project 8 are now online at www.jaguarusa.com, including eight body color choices – three

eye-catching standard colors: Fuji White, Narvik Black and Caldera Red; plus five enhanced SVO Design

options incorporating colors and finishes from the SVO Premium Palette: Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue,

Meribel White, Verbier Silver and Corris Grey (satin matte).



Owners of the Project 8 will also be able to personalize their car by opting for further colors and finishes

from the SVO Premium Palette range, which includes 19 colors in tri-coat, tinted clear coat, pearlescent,

ChromaFlair™ and satin matte finishes. Race-inspired decal packs, accentuating the high-performance

attributes of the Project 8, are also available.



The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will make its world debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex,

UK, which runs from June 29 – July 2. The Project 8 will make its dynamic world debut on the famous

Goodwood Hill on Friday, June 30.



BODY DESIGN AND AERODYNAMICS

Jaguar has a rich history of producing stunning, aerodynamically-efficient cars. The XE SV Project 8

takes that tradition of uncompromised form and function to the next level, with purposeful bodywork

revisions by the SVO design and engineering experts to meet the car’s 200mph1 performance target.

The exterior body panels of the Project 8 emphasize the dynamic cab-rearward proportions of the

compact sedan’s design, with only the roof and front door skins unaltered. There are also a number of

revisions to the lightweight aluminum-intensive monocoque including:



 2.2-in/55mm flared aluminum rear wing panels, to accommodate 305-width tires

 Aluminum rear doors reprofiled with more muscular body flare

 Reprofiled trunk floor to improve airflow through the rear diffuser

Lightweight Carbon Fiber material is used extensively throughout the Project 8 body package, which

contributes to weight from just 3,847-lbs/1,745kg. It also helps achieve the desired weight distribution.

Carbon Fiber and composite components exclusive to the Project 8 are:

 0.7-in/19mm flared Carbon Fiber front wings with cut-away lower trailing edges, to accommodate

265-width tires and repositioned Xenon headlamp units

 Front Carbon Fiber Bumper with integrated center and lower outer grilles for optimized airflow

management

 Manually adjustable two-position two-piece Carbon Fiber Front Splitter

 Carbon Fiber Hood with integrated air extraction duct, saving 6.6-lbs/3kg over the standard

aluminum part, reducing drag and aiding cooling

 Carbon Fiber lower side skirts

 Rear Carbon Fiber Bumper with drag-reducing airflow management creases and cut-away lower

wheelarch trailing edges

 Rear Carbon Fiber Diffuser with quad Titanium Variable Active Exhaust tailpipes

 Manually adjustable two-position single-element Rear Aerodynamic Wing



Extensive rolling road wind tunnel and Computational Fluid Dynamics simulation testing has refined the

aerodynamic package, which includes a Flat Underbody, to achieve a 205 percent reduction in lift with

Front Splitter and Rear Aerodynamic Wing in Track Mode, delivering more than 269-lbs/122kg of

downforce at 186mph



Every Project 8 gets unique badges on the Front Splitter and endplates of the Rear Aerodynamic Wing,

plus an SVO roundel on the rear panel.



BESPOKE EDITIONS

For clients looking to further individualize their Project 8, the Bespoke by SVO team can offer the

opportunity to choose from a number of personalized options including:

 10,000 exterior paint hues

 Different accent colors for brake calipers, front grille surround, aerodynamic parts and mirror caps

 Unique racing-inspired decal packs

 Anodized paddle shifters

 Personalized Tread Plates

 Special Commissioning Plaques



INTERIOR

Reflecting the purposeful nature of the Project 8, the interior is designed to emphasize the feeling of

connection between the driver and the car, with minimal distractions or embellishments.

In North America, the Project 8 is available only in a four-seat specification featuring the latest

magnesium-framed front Performance seats with unique Oyster contrast-stitched Premium Jet leather

bolsters and Miko suedecloth centers. Project 8 logos are stitched into the headrests.



The rear seats, for two occupants only, are redesigned with additional lateral support built in to the seat

squabs and bolsters.



Helping to reduce reflections in the windscreen, black soft-touch Alcantara covers the instrument panel

and dash topper. The same material is used on the door panels and rim of the Project 8-branded Sports

Steering Wheel. Gloss Carbon Fiber detailing, mirroring its use for exterior components, extends to the

Project 8-branded Tread Plates, the Riva Hoop incorporating ‘1 of 300’ Project 8 aluminum Commission

Plaque, and the gear selector surround.



In addition to aluminum gearshift paddles mounted behind the steering wheel, Project 8 features a

dimpled leather-wrapped Pistolshift lever with Command Shift, giving multiple ways to select the desired

ratio from the eight-speed Quickshift® transmission.



Giving the driver all the required information on speed, revs and dynamic performance, whether on road

or track, Project 8 features the latest virtual 12.3-inch TFT Instrument Panel Display with full-screen 3D

Map View navigation5, a 200mph-plus speedometer and Track Mode interface directly behind the steering

wheel.



As standard, the Project 8 is fitted with the 10.2-inch tablet-style touchscreen of the Jaguar InControl®

Touch Pro™ infotainment system6 featuring Dynamic-i, which adds a stopwatch, g-meter readout and

accelerator and braking graphics to the central touchscreen display.



The Project 8 also functions as a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot7, enabling up to eight devices to connect to the

internet, and fully supports Jaguar InControl® Apps™6.



The Jaguar InControl® Remote™ app allows users of iOS® and Android™ devices to connect to the car

from anywhere. The technology enables a range of functions, including checking how much fuel is in the

tank, unlocking or locking the doors, and seven-day timed pre-setting of the climate control system.

A superb 380W MeridianTM Sound System developed specifically for the Jaguar XE features 11 speakers

(including subwoofer) and incorporates smart functions such as ‘Play more like this’ which automatically

compiles playlists, or Music Queue, which makes it easy to search for and place songs, albums or artists

into to a music queue while the current track is still playing.



As well as media streaming from smartphones and tablets via two USB ports, Touch Pro™6 offers

AM/FM/HD Radio and Bluetooth®. The system also supports satellite radio, and delivers features such as

buffering, enabling users to skip back to the start of tracks.



ENGINE

At the heart of the Project 8 is the latest evolution of the well proven Jaguar 5.0-liter Supercharged V8

engine modified to give a targeted power output of 592HP and 516-lb. ft. of torque – the highest output of

any Jaguar road car.



To achieve the outputs required for a 200mph1 performance sedan, SVO engineers have tuned the

engine calibration software and enabled better breathing on both air intake and exhaust sides of the

engine.



The air intake system is unique to the Project 8 and is optimized to increase airflow efficiency and reduce

air circulation and pressure drop within the airbox. It’s fed by ducts in the front Carbon Fiber Bumper

molding.



The Project 8 uses a unique lightweight Titanium Variable Active Exhaust designed to provide consistent

performance during extended periods of track use. The system exits through the rear diffuser, finishing

with quad 3.5-in/89mm tailpipes for a phenomenal snarling soundtrack.



The cooling system of the V8 is extensively modified, ensuring stamina and endurance under extreme

track conditions and in hot climates. The vent in the Carbon Fiber Hood plays an active part in managing

under-hood temperatures as well. Located in a low-pressure area, the vent has a dual benefit of reducing

drag and helping manage the airflow through the engine compartment by sucking hot air out.



TRANSMISSION

To enhance traction and delivery of the 5.0-liter Supercharged V8’s power and torque specification, the

Project 8 utilizes a re-calibrated version of the brand’s eight-speed Quickshift All-Wheel Drive system.4

Capable of selecting gears in just 200 milliseconds, and shifting non-sequentially, such as from 8th to 2nd

gear in extreme situations, the transmission helps deliver outstanding precision and confidence with a

strong torque-rich shift quality unique to this vehicle.



Project 8 also introduces an Electronic Active Differential (EAD) for the first time on the Jaguar XE, which

works with the Intelligent Driveline Dynamics system to precisely manage torque delivery to each of the

rear wheels. In conjunction with enhanced large diameter front and rear driveshafts, the EAD is designed

to ensure optimum ability to put power and traction to the road in varying situations and contributes to the

exceptional lap times achievable by the Project 8.



To keep differential temperatures under control, particularly during sustained track use, the Project 8

incorporates a differential cooler housed in the rear diffuser.



The Project 8 is also the first Jaguar to receive a dedicated Track Mode, which enhances body control

and sharpens both throttle and steering responses for ultimate precision, control and driver feedback.



SUSPENSION AND STEERING

With double-wishbone front and Integral Link rear suspension, the Project 8 offers outstanding

performance and poise, delivering confident handling on varying road surfaces. Complementing the

powertrain and AWD system4 is an extensive range of chassis and suspension enhancements developed

through an intensive test program at tracks including Nardo and the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This is the

most track-biased program SVO has ever carried out.



Increasing lateral stiffness is key to the range of front and rear axle modifications of the Project 8, which

combine to deliver exceptional speed, precision, and cornering capability. New SVO-designed knuckles

machined from billet incorporate ultra-high-performance Formula 1-style silicon nitride ceramic bearings

which reduce unsprung mass by a total of 1.9-lbs/840g, increase stiffness, improve steering response

and reduce friction. The use of ceramic bearings in this application a first for Jaguar Land Rover road

cars.



Stiffer suspension bushes complement the new knuckles, while the rear upper control arm assembly uses

ball joints instead of bushes. Front and rear anti-roll systems8 are fine-tuned to enhance grip and traction,

while the Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) system has been recalibrated with variable damping to

offer easy low speed maneuverability and precise driver feedback on track.



For ultimate track performance, Project 8 features height-adjustable spring platforms with motorsportspecification

coil springs and aluminum-bodied Continuously Variable Dampers and a choice of two ride

heights: standard for road and -15mm for track use.



BRAKING

The Carbon Ceramic Brake (CCB) system fitted on the Project 8 is a first for Jaguar, offering sustained

performance under demanding conditions. The Jaguar CCB system, which is different than the Carbon

Ceramic Matrix (CCM) componentry fitted to the F-TYPE SVR, consists of 15.7-in/400mm two-piece front

discs with six-piston aluminum calipers and 15.6-in/396mm two-piece rear discs with single-piston sliding

calipers.



The CCB system offers lower unsprung mass as well as a consistent pedal feel, fade resistance and

longevity. The Project 8 also uses motorsport-grade Synthetic Racing Fluid (SRF) with an exceptionally

high dry boiling point, which is ideal for use under arduous braking.

Torque Vectoring by Braking technology helps minimize understeer by independently braking inside

wheels during cornering, and works with the Electronic Active Differential to precisely control torque

delivery to the rear wheels8.



Selecting Track Mode activates calibration settings tailored to track use for Intelligent Driveline Dynamics,

Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ABS, Torque Vectoring by Braking and EPAS

systems.