Only 300 super sedans will be built worldwide.

We’ve had clues about the imminent arrival of a super Jaguar XE for some time now. That time has arrived with the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, packing a plethora of go-fast tech and a host of upgrades courtesy of the manufacturer’s Special Vehicle Operations crew. At the heart of it all is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making 592 horsepower with 516 pound-feet of twist, which makes this sedan the most powerful Jaguar road car ever.

“SVO's raison d'être is to produce halo vehicles that push the boundaries in terms of luxury, performance and all-terrain capability. Project 8 is a great example of what happens when enthusiastic designers, engineers and manufacturing specialists are given the opportunity to create an extreme performance sports car without compromise,” said Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director John Edwards.

 

Aside from the power boost, the XE SV Project 8 is outfitted with plenty of carbon fiber including the front and rear bumpers as well as the vented hood. Flared bodywork adds some testosterone to the sedan’s shape while also making room for 20-inch forged alloys. Aerodynamically speaking, a flat underbody with a rear diffuser and adjustable rear wing help ensure the upfitted XE holds the road with gusto. Standard all-wheel drive helps on that front as well.

Stiffer springs with manually adjustable shocks further help the XE earn a degree in the lateral arts, something aided with the first-ever dedicated track mode setting to be fitted on a Jaguar. When engaged, driveline and stability control systems are optimized for turning the best possible lap times. Steering and throttle response are also sharpened to deliver a bit more precision. And when it’s time to slow down, Project 8 responds with ceramic brakes.

Inside, drivers will enjoy plenty of Alcantara and carbon fiber trim while shifting the car with Jaguar’s eight-speed Quickshift transmission. The box can be operated via paddle shifters behind the wheel or a pistolshift lever in the center console. For North America the Project 8 will only be offered in a four-seat configuration with aggressive sport seats up front. In other markets, a track pack will eliminate the rear seats and offer full-on racing harnesses for driver and co-pilot.

Jaguar says the XE SV Project 8 will blitz to 60 miles per hour in just 3.3 seconds, en route to a top speed of 200 mph. This is indeed a very quick cat, but it’s also a very exclusive one. Following its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Jaguar is planning a production run of just 300 cars worldwide. No word yet on price.

Source: Jaguar

 

