Even the least powerful Black Badge model has 593 horsepower.

Rolls-Royce drops the top on its Black Badge performance range by unveiling a more powerful version of the Dawn at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It joins the Black Badge variants of the Ghost and Wraith

Rolls’ engineers boost the droptop’s 6.6-liter biturbo V12 to 593 horsepower (442 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters) – up from 563 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque from the standard model. It gets the 5,644-pound (2,560 kilogram) convertible to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge


Despite the output improvement, the Wraith is the least powerful model in the Black Badge range. The hotter version of the Wraith produces 624 hp and 642 lb-ft, and the special variant of the Ghost has 603 hp (450 kW) and 620 lb-ft (840 Nm).

More Rolls-Royce News:

The Dawn Black Badge’s mechanical upgrades go far beyond just a more potent engine, though. The company introduces a new dual-mode exhaust on the convertible that includes a “Low” button in the cabin that creates “a menacing bass baritone,” according to the company.

 

Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge


In addition, the firm tunes the eight-speed automatic gearbox and throttle settings for what Rolls calls a greater “feeling of urgency” behind the wheel. A revised suspension setup gives the convertible flatter cornering ability, and there’s a quicker steering rack. The brakes are also an inch larger in diameter.

Aesthetically, the Dawn Black Badge is as dark as a Spinal Tap album cover. Rolls claims that the multiple layers of hand-polished paint and lacquer has the “most exhaustive painting and polishing process ever used for a solid paint color” and that the shade is the “deepest, darkest and most intense black to ever grace a production car surface.” The roof features a similarly shadowy hue of dark canvas, and black leather covers the rear deck. For a little shine, dark chrome highlights the Spirit of Ecstasy hood emblem, front grille, exhaust, and trunk trim.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge


Inside, the Dawn Black Badge features lots of black leather, but bright Mandarin orange highlights keep the cabin from appearing too dark. The company also uses a coating method called Physical Vapour Deposition on the air vents for creating a dark finish that Rolls claims would “never discolor or tarnish.” As a final interior flourish, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s infinity logo appears on the center section between the rear seats.

Source: Rolls-Royce

Be part of something big