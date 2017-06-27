No, this isn’t just another Shelby GT350 prototype, though it may look like it. What we have here is a real, genuine Mustang Shelby GT500 test mule, thanks to a confirmation from Ford. Our spy photographers recently caught up with powerful pony car taking to the streets well ahead of its official debut.

Even under all the camo, a more pronounced front fascia is immediately noticeable. Larger vents and a more aggressive grille suit the high-performance Mustang to a T. The wheels are noticeably more aggressive, and out back, an updated diffuser helps the bodywork cope with all that added power; and by gum it will be powerful.

The new Mustang GT500 will build on the platform of the already capable GT350. The same 5.2-liter flat-plane crank V8 will carry over, but in this case it will be supercharged to produce more than 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts), possibly even more than the 707-hp (527-kW) Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

A quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission will come standard, though a manual will undoubtedly remain an option. The 20-inch wheels pictured here will also carry over to the production model, and a few exterior styling tweaks will give the package a more aerodynamic look and feel overall.







Expect to see the new Shelby GT500 make its debut sometime next year, likely at the Detroit Auto Show, before going on sale later in 2018 for the 2019 model year. No word on pricing or availability just yet, but don’t expect to pay anywhere near the $54,845 asking price on the GT350. Somewhere near the $65,000 to $75,000 mark would be a safe bet.

Source: Automedia



