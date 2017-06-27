Lego’s automotive kits are cool enough from the simple Speed Champions line to the giant Porsche 911 GT3 RS, but McLaren intends to give the toys a major upgrade at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by displaying a 1:1 scale model of the 720S. The giant, plastic car required more than 267,300 plastic bricks, and six people needed over 2,000 hours to build it.



The life-sized Lego 720S isn’t done yet, though. McLaren is asking visitors to the Festival of Speed to add the final pieces to this plastic supercar. There will still be quite a bit of work to do because the British sports car will bring over 12,700 (mostly orange) bricks to complete the construction. The design will even include depictions of the Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires with the appropriate silver markings.







The final Lego brick vehicle will weigh around 3,530 pounds (1,600 kilograms) in part due to an internal steel frame for maintaining the structure, which will still be significantly more than the production 720S’ 2829-pound (1,283-kg) dry weight.



McLaren worked with its contacts at Lego to come up with the blueprint for this giant model. The crew at the Danish toy company used CAD data of the 720S and provided the automaker with the plan to build it.

The road-going 720S features a new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with a 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) that lets the model reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph). While the vehicle’s six-figure price keeps many people from owning one, the Lego Speed Champions versions are for more affordable at $14.99 for the little kits of the 720S and P1.

Source: McLaren