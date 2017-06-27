Hide press release Show press release

New Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Completes Dodge’s Most Powerful Muscle Car Lineup Ever for 2018

New SRT Hellcat Widebody model has a starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $71,495 (including $1,700 gas guzzler tax, excluding $1,095 destination).

Widebody design brings new fender flares first seen on 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to the Challenger

SRT Hellcat Widebody, adding 3.5 inches of width New 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke aluminum wheels riding on 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero

grip

Hellcat, approximately 13 car lengths after one lap

Powered by proven 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® Hellcat V-8 engine

dealerships in the third quarter

June 27, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - When the new 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon raced down the drag strip to open the New York Auto Show in April, Dodge unleashed the ultimate street-to-strip car. Today, the

brand is following up on its performance car mantra, introducing the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Widebody, answering enthusiasts who have been clamoring for a factory-production Hellcat with even more grip.



“The new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody completes our strongest Dodge muscle car lineup in history,”

said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT—FCA North America. “Our brand,

engineering and design teams poured a ton of effort into making the new SRT Demon the world’s fastest quartermile production car, so now we’re leveraging that know-how, and some of those vital elements and transferring them to the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for improved performance on the street and a bolder, more aggressive new look.”



With a starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $71,495 (including gas guzzler tax, excluding destination $1,095), the new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody model features the same fender flares first shown on the SRT Demon. These wider fender flares add 3.5 inches to the SRT Hellcat’s overall width, covering the new 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke aluminum wheels, which ride on new, wider 305/35ZR20 Pirelli P-Zero tires with a new tread pattern. A new electric power steering (EPS) system with SRT Drive Modes adds new selectable steering tuning for the first time on a Hellcat model.



In addition to its wider, more menacing stance, this new Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody delivers improved lap

times, lateral grip, acceleration and braking, compared with the already ferocious performance numbers of the

Hellcat:

Road course lap time on a 1.7-mile track lowered by approximately 2 seconds per lap, approximately 13

car lengths after one lap

standard Hellcat)

0-60 mph acceleration improved by .1 second (3.4 in Widebody vs. 3.5 in standard Hellcat)

Top speed of 195 mph



New EPS – a First for Hellcat



The 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody features a new standard electric power steering (EPS) system – a first

for Hellcat. The system uses SRT Drive Modes with selectable settings for Street (Auto), Sport and Track.

Not only does the EPS system improve handling performance, owners will also notice better steering feel and ease of turning efforts at parking lot speeds.



With EPS and SRT Drive Modes, drivers can tailor their experience by controlling horsepower, transmission shift

speeds, steering, paddle shifters (automatic transmission only), traction and suspension. There is also a Custom

setting lets the driver use individual preferences.



Functional and Intimidating Exterior Design



With the new Widebody fender flares that add 3.5 inches to the overall width of the Challenger Hellcat, the Widebody model joins the Challenger SRT Demon as the widest Challengers ever.



The new flares are expertly integrated into the body design with concealed attachments to amplify the Challenger

SRT Hellcat’s menacing stance, while making room for the new 20 x 11-inch “Devil’s Rim” split-five spoke

aluminum wheels that ride on 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires for improved performance while filling the wheel wells for a

stronger planted appearance. The front side marker lights are styled to flow with the shape of the fender flares.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody carries numerous exterior styling cues Dodge//SRT owners

expect, such as:

Power-bulge aluminum hood with center intake and dual heat extractors

the center of the parking lamps

upper portion of the lamp design exudes a sinister look

handling at high speed

Standard Brembo brake system includes two-piece 15.4-inch rotors and six-piston front calipers provide

outstanding heat management/thermal capacity and longevity



Proven Supercharged Hellcat Performance



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 with 707

horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. torque and can be paired to either the Tremec six-speed manual or TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.



The proven Hellcat HEMI engine features additional cooling measures including a low-temperature circuit with two

air/coolant heat exchangers integrated into the supercharger housing. This setup is designed to keep air

temperatures below 140 degrees Fahrenheit, under extreme ambient conditions, while enabling air flow of up to 30,

000 liters per minute.



So effective is this feature that engine power will not be de-rated due to cooling demands after 20 minutes of hard

driving on a road course at an ambient temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit.



Before the new SRT Demon V-8 engine was introduced, the supercharged Hellcat HEMI V-8 was the most powerful

passenger-car engine ever produced by FCA US, which made the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Charger SRT Hellcat models the most powerful and fastest coupe and sedan ever. The new engine was also named to Ward’s 10 Best Engines list for 2015.



Race-inspired, High-performance Interior



The cockpit of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody remains true to its performance-oriented design and execution

with world-class materials; high-sill center console and driver-focused instrument panel with 200-mph speedometer;

SRT performance leather-wrapped flat-bottom, heated steering wheel; standard SRT Laguna leather performance

seats with SRT Hellcat logo, and new red Hellcat instrument panel badge.



SRT Performance Pages are accessible through the latest 8.4-inch touchscreen display media center with standard

Uconnect 4C NAV system featuring performance improvements with faster startup time and enhanced processing

power offering multi-touch gestures, vivid imagery, sharper graphics and the ability to support smartphone

integrations.



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody will be available 15 exterior colors: B5 Blue (late availability),

Billet Silver, Destroyer Grey, F8 Green (late availability), Go Mango, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue (late availability),

Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Plum Crazy (late availability), Redline Tri-Coat, TorRed, White Knuckle and Yellow Jacket.



Production of the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody begins later this summer with deliveries to Dodge//SRT

dealers in the third quarter.



Official Driving School of Dodge//SRT



All customers who buy the new 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody receive one full-day

session at Bob Bondurant School of High-performance Driving. The Bob Bondurant School

of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona, is the Official High Performance Driving

School of Dodge//SRT. All customers who buy a new model SRT will receive one full-day session

of high-performance driving with professional instruction and time on the track as part of the

Dodge SRT Package. For more information, visit www.driveSRT.com.



About Dodge and SRT Brands



The Dodge brand is America’s mainstream performance brand. With the purification of the brand and consolidation

with SRT, Dodge is focusing on its performance roots with every single model it offers. The Dodge and SRT brands

offer a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out within their own segments. Dodge is the mainstream

performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a

complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



From muscle cars to minivans, crossovers and full-size SUVs, the Dodge brand’s full lineup of 2017 models deliver

best-in-class horsepower, class-exclusive technology, unmatched capability and a slew of cool features, such as LED headlamps, Dodge signature racetrack tail lamps, active exhaust, cold-air induction, 8.4-inch touchscreen Uconnect infotainment centers and 7-inch customizable gauge clusters, to name a few. For the 2017 model year, the Dodge brand lineup features the 25th anniversary Viper, Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger, including the new Challenger GT, Charger Daytona and Challenger T/A, as well as the 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat and the Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world.

New for 2018, Dodge introduces the new 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon — the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world and most powerful muscle car ever, as well as the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT –

America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.