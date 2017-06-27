Wider tires mean a quicker, better handling muscle car.

Dodge gives the 2018 Challenger SRT Hellcat a Demon-inspired makeover by adding the new drag-racing-honed muscle car’s widebody kit to its less powerful sibling. The broad flares add 3.5 inches (8.9 centimeters) to the Challenger’s already brawny body and let the automaker fit a set of 20-inch split-spoke wheels under the fenders with 305/35 Pirelli P-Zero tires. The more ferocious feline starts at $72,590 (after $1,700 for the gas guzzler tax and $1,095 destination) and goes on sale in the third quarter of this year.

2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody


Dodge claims the added grip from the larger tires gives the Challenger Hellcat Widebody a major performance upgrade. For example, the broader muscle machine’s quarter-mile elapsed time drops to 10.9 seconds – 0.3 seconds quicker than the standard model’s 11.2-second ET. The sprint to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) also drops to 3.4 seconds, versus 3.5 seconds for the standard Hellcat. The wider rubber boosts grip on the skid pad to 0.97g, an improvement over the existing vehicle’s 0.93g. In combination, these improved figures show big gains on Dodge’s 1.7-mile (2.74-kilometer) road course by making the Widebody 2 seconds per lap quicker than the version without the flares.

In addition to the bigger flares, the Hellcat gets electric power steering with SRT Drive Modes that let driver select from different steering tuning, including Street, Sport, Track, and Custom settings. The 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 still sits under the hood and continues to make 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Brembo brakes with 15.4-inch two-piece rotors and six-piston front calipers haul the muscle car down from high speed.

2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody


The Hellcat Widebody’s cabin gets a new red instrument panel badge. Drivers grip a leather-wrapped heated, flat-bottom steering wheel. Laguna leather sport seats come standard. The 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system features a with faster startup time, too. 

Dodge wants to make sure Hellcat Widebody customers can handle the car’s performance, so buyers receive a full-day session at Bob Bondurant School of High-performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

Source: Dodge

