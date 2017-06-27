The range-topping Durango SRT unveiled back in February at the Chicago Auto Show is expected to cost somewhere in the region of $70,000, but you’ll be able to get the aggressive looks also with the cheaper R/T trim. That’s the biggest news concerning the 2018 model year change for the three-row SUV, which will have the beefy hood with a functional center air inlet duct and heat extractors as standard equipment on the R/T.

For good measure, Dodge will also throw in the SRT’s front lower valence housing the cold-air duct system as well as the LED fog lights. The Durango R/T will be available later in the 2018MY in a B5 Blue exterior shade also borrowed from the flagship model. Besides featuring a meaner front fascia, the R/T also comes with more equipment as the SUV will feature front parking sensors part of the standard Park Assist System.

The new model year isn’t all about the R/T as Dodge is also refreshing the GT by giving it the same performance hood as optional kit if you go for either the Blacktop or Brass Monkey appearance package. Customers won’t have to pay more for the power liftgate as it’s now standard across the GT range.

Elsewhere, all Durango models are going to feature a new sport steering wheel, rearview camera, and the electronic T-shifter as standard.

Dodge is already taking orders from dealers and will begin to ship them the vehicles from the third quarter of 2017, with pricing to be announced closer to that date. For reference, the 2017 Durango GT begins from $37,495 MSRP whereas the R/T starts off at $42,095 MSRP.

The lineup will be topped by the aforementioned SRT billed as being “America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV.” It will be powered by a Hemi 6.4-liter V8 engine with 475 horsepower (354 kilowatts) and 470 pound-feet (637 Newton-meters) of torque. There’s no word just yet about top speed, but Dodge has made the promise the Durango SRT will do the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) run in 4.4 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.

Source: Dodge