Remember the exquisite 300 SL Roadster we were talking about at the beginning of the month? Well, it has turned out to be the highest-grossing car at RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica sale over the weekend by fetching the impressive sum of $1,100,000. Besides driving home a fully documented roadster, the owner also received all the books, tools, and luggage that came bundled with the car.

Hands down one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the gorgeous droptop is celebrating its 60th birthday in 2017 and this particular example has been fully restored. When it was driven off the assembly line 57 years ago, the car had a Fire Engine Red, but now it’s boasting an interesting Light Green Poly shade.







Auctioned for $957,000, a lovely 1992 Ferrari F40 finished in Rossa Corsa with less than 16,000 miles (25,749 kilometers) had to settle for second place. It’s a U.S.-spec car and one of the only 1,311 F40s ever made by Ferrari. It was recently serviced by GTO Engineering and appears to be in pristine condition both inside and out.

To get an idea about the supercar’s performances, there’s a label that says:

“Warning – If the car is driven on race track or speed above 186 mph [300 kph], consult owner’s manual for proper [tire] inflation pressures.”

Pretty impressive for a car that originally came out in 1987, isn't it?

As a side note, the F40’s official top speed was registered at 199 mph (320 kph) in a test conducted by Auto Motor und Sport at Nardo Ring track back in the day. During the same test, the Porsche 959 Sport was clocked in at 202.5 mph (326 kph).

Rounding off the podium was a 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy sold for $880,000

Check out the full results from RM Sotheby’s Santa Monica sale at the link below where you’ll also find details about all cars.

Photos: Karissa Hosek / RM Sotheby’s

Source: RM Sotheby’s