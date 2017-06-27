Aston Martin first showed the all-electric version of its four-door Rapide grand tourer back in 2015. At that time it was just a concept called the Rapide AMR, but now it’s making the move to prime time for the 2019 model year. The RapidE will be the first Aston Martin to completely ditch an internal combustion engine, and will be manufactured in conjunction with Williams Advanced Engineering which also worked on the concept.

Details on the RapidE are still under wraps, though Aston Martin says the instantaneous power delivery afforded by electric motors will provide a driving experience that will be unique to Aston Martin customers. Since this is the first all-electric Aston, we’ll assume that means more than just a motoring experience devoid of a V8 or V12 soundtrack. What is known is that the manufacturer will only build 155 cars all total, so this first step away from internal combustion power will be a very limited one.

“RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it,” said Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer. “The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”

Given Tesla’s ascension in the world of all-electric luxury motoring, it’s a good bet that Aston Martin will at least be looking to the brand as a benchmark for range and performance. However, with such a limited production run, other niche electric automakers such as Nio might also be in Aston’s crosshairs. Whether the manufacturer opts for a mild electric grand tourer or a wild four-door with hypercar performance, additional details likely won’t surface until sometime next year at the earliest.

Source: Aston Martin