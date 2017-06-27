The 2018 Ram Limited Tungsten Edition puts a new top dog in the pickup maker’s lineup. The ultra-posh truck is available on the 1500, 2500, and 3500 in the third quarter of this year, and prices start $55,120 for the high-end trim on the 1500.







The Tungsten Edition adds even more luxury amenities onto the current range-topping Limited trim. Folks can identify these premium models on the outside from a dark chrome grille with R-A-M lettering. There are matching metallic accents for the trim and badges, too. The bumpers, mirror caps, door handles, and running boards are body color, and the headlights feature the black surrounds from the Sport model. Satin-finish versions of the Limited wheels add a final flourish to the exterior improvements.

Customers can get the Tungsten Edition in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl, Granite Crystal Metallic, Pearl White, and True Blue Pearl. Maximum Steel Metallic is exclusively available on the 1500, too.

The Tungsten Edition’s cabin is where the luxury really shines. Ram fits it with Natura Plus Frost and Indigo leather that even extends to the heated steering wheel and instrument panel. The front seats feature heating and ventilation. Plus, there are power adjustable pedals with memory. The rear bench is heated, too. When occupants look upward, they see a Light Greystone suede headliner. On the floor, there’s Indigo carpet, and rubber floormats catch mud or snow. In another upscale touch, the company adds genuine wood trim, including on the door panels. An 8.4-inch infotainment system comes with navigation, a backup camera, and has support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Air suspension is standard on the Tungsten version of the 1500, and the RamBox storage system comes on Heavy Duty models with the 6-foot, 4-inch bed.

The Tungsten trim is available on a large portion on the Ram pickup lineup, including both the single- and dual-rear-wheel versions of the 3500. The trim comes on either Crew Cab or Heavy Duty Mega Cab models. Customers can choose four- or two-wheel drive and short- or long-wheelbase pickups.

Source: Ram