Juke, Captur, 2008, Kona, Stonic, and the others - meet your new rival.

June is turning out to be a month jam-packed with city-oriented SUVs as after checking out the Hyundai Kona and Kia Stonic, now time has come for SEAT to join the increasingly crowded segment. Riding on the same MQB A0 platform like the all-new Ibiza supermini, the Arona has a somewhat familiar design, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting and it should have what it takes to go up against the big names in this hugely popular genre.

Since we’ve mentioned the Ibiza, it should be pointed out SEAT’s small SUV is 79 millimeters longer, stretching at 4.14 meters. It goes without saying the biggest difference between the two is when you compare how tall they are. The Arona sits 99 millimeters higher and comes with a taller roof giving it more headroom inside for both front and rear passengers.

SEAT Arona 2017
SEAT Arona 2017

Thanks to its increased proportions, Martorell’s first foray into the B-segment SUV is more practical as it can swallow up to 400 liters of your luggage with the rear seats in place. For the sake of comparison, the Ibiza can hold 355 liters, which is still very impressive for a car of this size.

Like with all high-riding models playing in this league, the Arona will be available with a plethora of customizations. No less than 68 color combinations to choose from including the eye-grabbing Eclipse Orange shade. There will also be multiple ways to spice up the interior, so there should be a configuration out there for everyone.

As far as the engines are concerned, there aren’t any surprises. On the gasoline side you’ll find the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI with 95 hp & 115 hp hooked up to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG. It’s joined by the larger four-cylinder 1.5-liter TSI rated at 150 hp and available with cylinder deactivation tech exclusively for the range-topping FR trim.

Should you want a diesel, SEAT has got you covered by planning to sell the Arona with the familiar 1.6-liter TDI producing either 95 or 115 hp. The engine range will grow by the middle of 2018 when the small SUV will receive a 1.0-liter TGI producing 90 hp and capable of running on compressed natural gas.

SEAT Arona 2017
SEAT Arona 2017

As it’s the case with the Ibiza, the new Arona gets the latest infotainment system with support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You can spend more on a BeatsAudio system packing six speakers and a trunk-mounted subwoofer for a total power of 300 watts. Other goodies available include dual-zone climate control, ambient lightning, along with LED headlights and taillights.

Just like it’s doing with the Ibiza, Leon, and Ateca, SEAT will sell the Arona in Reference, Style, FR & Xcellence trims. The sporty FR will come as standard with a dual-mode suspension as well as four selectable driving modes.

It will receive its proper debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale. In 2018, SEAT will further strengthen its SUV offerings by adding a midsize model destined to be offered with five seven seats. It's basically going to be a sister model of the Skoda Kodiaq.

As a final note, parent company Volkswagen will launch its equivalent version of the Arona, a Polo-based subcompact crossover due by the end of the year or in 2018.

Source: SEAT

Be part of something big