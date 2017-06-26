Aston Martin is celebrating the ritzy Henley Royal Regatta by letting its design team loose on creating a one-off DB11 with parts from the company’s Q customization division. The high-class coupe will be on display during the boating event that runs from June 28 to July 2.



On the outside, the sophisticated DB11 features Diavolo Red paint with Satin Scintilla Silver accents on the roof and pillars. Copious satin-finished carbon fiber trim decorates the body, including the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser, side strakes, hood blades, mirror caps, and badges. For a dark aesthetic, the coupe features 20-inch gloss black wheels with diamond-turned faces and smoked taillights.

The custom DB11’s cabin uses the same shades. The upholstery on the seats and door panels is a mix of Metallic Black and Chancellor Red leather. The roof features Obsidian Black Alcantara, and Aston Martin’s Shadow Chrome Jewelry pack adds a sophisticated aesthetic to the interior, and carbon fiber highlight’s the coupe’s performance ability.







As with the standard DB11, power comes from a biturbo 5.2-liter V12 engine that produces 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 newton meters). An eight-speed automatic sends the output to the rear wheels, and the luxurious coupe can get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).







Aston Martin has the DB 11 Volante droptop (above) currently under development. Spy photos show the convertible with an absolute minimum of camouflage, and it looks beautiful. The company is also reportedly planning to drop a V8 into the DB11 lineup, likely the 4.0-liter biturbo that’s widely available in Mercedes-AMG products.

Source: Aston Martin